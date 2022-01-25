Takeshi Inoue Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director and President of the Firm's Office in Japan

Evercore EVR announced today that Takeshi Inoue has joined the Firm as a Senior Managing Director and President of the Firm's office in Japan. He will be based in Tokyo.

Mr. Inoue joins from Barclays Japan, where he was a Managing Director and Head of the Financial Institutions Group, and most recently Head of the Activist Defense Team in Japan. Prior to Barclays, he was Vice Chairman of the Investment Banking Division and Head of the M&A Group at Citigroup Japan. Over the course of his more than twenty-year career as a trusted advisor, he has advised on many notable M&A transactions for Japanese corporations, financial institutions, private equity firms, and government entities. He has also led a number of high profile activist defense advisory assignments.

John S. Weinberg, Evercore's Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, "Takeshi's joining us is an important step in strengthening Evercore's world-class M&A capabilities in Japan as we aspire to build the most respected independent investment banking advisory firm globally and across Asia. Takeshi's experience in Activist Defense will enable us to make available our industry-leading global Activist defense advisory expertise to public companies in Japan, who increasingly have been subject to activist campaigns. We are thrilled to have Takeshi join Evercore to lead our new efforts in Japan."

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely pleased that Takeshi has chosen to join our firm. Takeshi's deep industry knowledge, extensive advisory experience and well-established client relationships will enable us to provide best-in-class service to our clients in Japan."

Mr. Inoue added, "Evercore's focus on providing high quality, differentiated and independent advice is well-received and highly valued by our clients. I am excited about the opportunity to join the Evercore team and to help the Firm further expand its already well-established franchise in Japan."

Mr. Inoue holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Law from the University of Tokyo.

About Evercore

