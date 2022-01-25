Takeshi Inoue Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director and President of the Firm's Office in Japan

Evercore EVR announced today that Takeshi Inoue has joined the Firm as a Senior Managing Director and President of the Firm's office in Japan. He will be based in Tokyo.
Mr. Inoue joins from Barclays Japan, where he was a Managing Director and Head of the Financial Institutions Group, and most recently Head of the Activist Defense Team in Japan. Prior to Barclays, he was Vice Chairman of the Investment Banking Division and Head of the M&A Group at Citigroup Japan. Over the course of his more than twenty-year career as a trusted advisor, he has advised on many notable M&A transactions for Japanese corporations, financial institutions, private equity firms, and government entities. He has also led a number of high profile activist defense advisory assignments.
John S. Weinberg, Evercore's Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, "Takeshi's joining us is an important step in strengthening Evercore's world-class M&A capabilities in Japan as we aspire to build the most respected independent investment banking advisory firm globally and across Asia. Takeshi's experience in Activist Defense will enable us to make available our industry-leading global Activist defense advisory expertise to public companies in Japan, who increasingly have been subject to activist campaigns. We are thrilled to have Takeshi join Evercore to lead our new efforts in Japan."
Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely pleased that Takeshi has chosen to join our firm. Takeshi's deep industry knowledge, extensive advisory experience and well-established client relationships will enable us to provide best-in-class service to our clients in Japan."
Mr. Inoue added, "Evercore's focus on providing high quality, differentiated and independent advice is well-received and highly valued by our clients. I am excited about the opportunity to join the Evercore team and to help the Firm further expand its already well-established franchise in Japan."
Mr. Inoue holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Law from the University of Tokyo.
About Evercore
Evercore EVR is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005269/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.