Veterinary Dentistry Specialists Opens New Clinic in Katy, Texas

The third location in the network provides advanced oral care for pets by board-certified veterinary specialists in dentistry and anesthesia

Business partners Chanda Miles, DVM, DAVDC and Carlos Rice, DVM, DAVDC, have opened Veterinary Dentistry Specialists (VDS) in Katy, TX. Dr. Miles will serve as the Director of Dentistry and Oral Surgery. The practice is located at 1437 FM 1463, Suite 120, Katy, Texas.

VDS is one of only a few dentistry practices in the nation, where a board-certified veterinary dentist and a board-certified veterinary anesthesiologist work together with each patient to ensure that best practices are applied. This unique combination of expertise, along with five-star service, provides the safest, most comfortable, and best possible outcomes.

While oral health diseases are prevalent in most pets, there are only approximately 189 active board-certified veterinary dentists and 290 board-certified veterinary anesthesiologists in the United States.

Dr. Miles earned her veterinary degree from St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine and completed a dentistry and oral surgery residency and a surgical fellowship at the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital. She became a Diplomate of the American Veterinary Dental College in 2013, then led the dentistry and oral surgery service at a large veterinary specialty hospital in the Houston area.

Symptoms of pet oral problems that may indicate treatment is needed include:

Bad breath

Buildup of tartar

Eating difficulties

Excessive salivation

Facial swelling

Head shyness

Loose or broken teeth

Lumps or bumps in their mouth

Swollen/irritated gums

"One of the best ways to take care of your pet's oral health is through routine home care, along with regular professional examinations and cleanings by your primary care veterinarian. However, there may come a time when your veterinarian recommends more advanced treatment," said Dr. Miles. "My expertise includes root canals, restorations, extractions, periodontics, jaw fracture repair, crowns, orthodontics, feline oral medicine, early or rare disease detection, oral cancer care, and much more. I look forward to helping the loving pet families in the region and partnering with the local veterinary community."

VDS Katy accepts patients Monday – Thursday, 7:30 am – 7:00 pm. For more information, call (346) 257-6725 or email katy@vdsvets.com. Visit vdsvets.com to learn more.

