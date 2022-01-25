Concessions International Partners With Shift4 to Power Airport Dining Experience

Shift4's end-to-end payments ecosystem will power and secure food and beverage transactions across the U.S.
Concessions International, a provider of food and beverage solutions at many of the busiest airports across the United States and in the Virgin Islands, today announced they have partnered with Shift4 FOUR, the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to deliver a seamless payment experience at their nearly 40 locations.
Family-owned and operated for more than 40 years, Atlanta-based Concessions International is one of the largest minority-owned airport concessionaires in the U.S. The dynamic food and beverage operator serves more than 30 national, regional, and proprietary brands, including quick service, casual dining, bars, delis, snack, and cafe concessions.
Concessions International recently implemented Shift4's unified commerce ecosystem, which simplifies the payment processing experience for businesses and their customers by providing everything the business needs from a single vendor. This includes the software integration, secure payment devices, PCI-validated point-to-point encryption, mobile and contactless technologies, advanced reporting, business intelligence, and more.
"We initially started with Shift4's gateway services in 2020 and have been so pleased, we decided to expand the relationship to utilize the company's end-to-end payment solution," said Donata Russell Ross, CEO of Concessions International. "By using Shift4 to power the entire payments process at all of our locations, we have been able to significantly reduce costs and complexity across our operations."
"Our end-to-end payments will improve daily operations for all of the restaurants, bars, and coffee shops across all of the Concessions International managed airports," said Michael Isaacman, Shift4's Chief Commercial Officer. "We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at Concessions International."
To learn more about Concessions International's offerings and locations, visit www.cintl.com. For more information about Shift4's suite of payment processing technologies, visit www.shift4.com.
About Shift4
Shift4 FOUR is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.
About Concessions International
Atlanta-based Concessions International, LLC, founded in 1979, is a dynamic food and beverage concessionaire with operations in eight airports. The company's portfolio includes franchised, licensed and proprietary concepts, including casual dining, quick service, snack, deli and bar and grill. The company is a franchisee of major national brands including Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Fresh To Order, and Einstein Bros. Bagels. Find out more at cintl.com.
