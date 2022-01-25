olive.com Expands Digital Capabilities With Strategic Acquisition

Leading Provider of Online Vehicle Protection Acquires Uproar.car

olive.com™ ("olive.com" or the "Company"), the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, announced today the expansion of its industry-leading digital capabilities with the acquisition of Uproar.car, a pioneering fintech company, with an advanced AI product selection technology.

This acquisition will enhance olive.com's digital platform, which lets consumers buy direct and 100% online, giving them access to an assortment of coverage and deductible options that are convenient, fit their budget, and are operable in minutes, with no inspection or waiting period.

Uproar.car Co-Founders Mauricio Cuevas and Alejandro Cabrera will join olive.com as Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Experience Officer, respectively, along with members of their team who will continue to expand olive.com's digital product strategy and superior customer experience.

"This is such an exciting growth moment for olive.com, and we're glad to have found a partner whose mission aligns so naturally with our own," said Rebecca Howard, Founder and CEO of olive.com. "Mauricio and Alejandro are experienced tech entrepreneurs, having previously founded BevyUp, a digital selling platform that enables communication between sales associates and customers, which was acquired by Nordstrom in March 2018. Adding such high-caliber leaders and technology will allow our combined team to continue to build the best technology platform for our growing consumer base."

"olive.com is an incredible company with a great product and a passionate team," said Cabrera. "Together we will work to transform the way people think about, purchase and utilize mechanical breakdown coverage, by leveraging best-in-class technology with an incredible product."

"After purchasing an extended warranty for a vehicle, we realized how opaque and inefficient the current marketplace is," said Cuevas. "Partnering with olive.com will allow us to provide our customers a modern and enhanced way to protect their cars with a sophisticated end-to-end digital experience."

The acquisition will also increase olive.com's reach and distribution network through the integration of Uproar.car's API via partnerships and affiliates.

About olive.com

olive.com, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, was built to give customers peace of mind. Vehicle protection plans cover mechanical failure of the vehicle after the manufacturer's warranty has expired. With olive.com, consumers are now able to buy a vehicle protection plan direct, with no pressure, from the comfort of their home. olive.com offers a range of coverage and deductible options to suit any budget, and their products are approachable, affordable, transparent and user-friendly – real choice, all digital at any time day or night. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, olive.com products, customer service, and reputation for excellence have earned it an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and partnerships with leading insurance companies and globally recognized brands. For more information, please visit https://olive.com/.

Social Media:

Forward-Looking Statements

