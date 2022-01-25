Cambium Learning Group Champions "Remote First" Work Model

Edtech company's Remote First approach provides flexibility, support and trust for employees to blend work and life

Cambium Learning Group, a leading provider of award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets, today announced its "Remote First" work model, a progressive and responsive approach to remote work. Cambium's Remote First model provides the company's employees with flexibility, giving most employees the opportunity to choose between fully remote work or a hybrid of remote and in-office work at one of Cambium's office locations. Cambium believes that continuing to allow its employees to determine where and how they work to effectively balance their work and personal lives will continue to support both the company's goals and employees in the future.

Cambium's purpose — its reason for being — is to tackle K-12 education's biggest challenge: helping all teachers and students feel seen, valued and supported. This purpose also extends to the employees, making sure all feel seen, valued and supported. Employees will not be required to work in an office or resume business travel, and the added flexibility is focused on driving innovation, improving equity across the company, and putting people first.

"In response to the pandemic, most Cambium employees have adjusted to a fully remote working environment," said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium Learning Group. "The transition to fully remote work has required each of us to adopt new ways of working and staying connected. We're excited that our Remote First approach will provide a more inclusive model based on respect and trust that supports everyone to create a better work-life blend."

Cambium's bookings are more than five times higher than 2017 bookings, nearing $1B in 2021. Since accelerating its transition to a remote workforce in March of 2020, Cambium has gone on to have its two most successful years to date in 2020 and 2021. This is just one example of how the company's focus on its purpose — helping people feel seen, valued and supported — wasn't just the right thing to do, it was beneficial for business and employees.

As a result of the growth that the company has seen over the last 2 years, Cambium has invested in its existing talent and added nearly 400 new positions across the US, while looking to add more than 600 new positions in 2022. Cambium's latest video, "Back to the Future," highlights Cambium's legacy of impact and serves as a call to action for professionals wanting to join the edtech leader in addressing education's most persistent challenges. Within Cambium's Remote First approach, over 85% of Cambium's employees have the opportunity to work remotely.

"Our historic growth last year and throughout the pandemic, is a testament to our employees' hard work and tenacious dedication to teachers and students," said Ashley Andersen Zantop, COO at Cambium Learning Group. "Giving our employees the flexibility to decide where and how they work best is not only what's best for themselves and their families, but also helps us all produce our best work."

By applying learnings from the start of the pandemic, and adopting a Remote First work model, Cambium has invested in ways to increase support for employee remote home offices. This includes a Remote First Home Office support benefit for expenses incurred so far and those expected in 2022, as well as an enhanced suite of health and welfare benefits including virtual mental wellness visits, enhanced leave packages and other remote-friendly offerings. Cambium's commitment to a Remote First approach will focus on encouraging all employees and teams who can work remotely successfully to do so, while also providing office facilities for some in-office work and collaboration in select locations.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

