EcoVadis Upgrades INNIO Jenbacher Rating to Gold Medal for Continued Commitment to Global Sustainability

INNIO Jenbacher achieves upgrade from Silver to Gold Medal Rating in less than one year

EcoVadis recognizes INNIO Jenbacher's demonstrated performance in sustainable improvement and growth

EcoVadis Gold Medal validates INNIO Jenbacher's commitment to transparency and sustainability practices

INNIO today announced that its Jenbacher business unit has been recognized by EcoVadis with a Gold Medal as part of its annual sustainability performance rating, placing INNIO Jenbacher in the top 1% of industry peers evaluated by EcoVadis. EcoVadis awarded INNIO Jenbacher the upgrade from a Silver to a Gold Medal rating for its demonstrated improvements and contributions towards sustainable growth in the past year.

INNIO Jenbacher, Recipient of EcoVadis Gold Medal Rating (Photo: Business Wire)

Performed annually, EcoVadis' assessment focuses on 21 issues grouped into four key themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. These criteria are based upon international sustainability standards, including the Global Compact Principles, the International Labour Organization conventions and the Global Reporting Initiative standard.

"As a global provider of sustainable energy solutions across the energy value chain, we focus on continuously improving our sustainability practices to ensure we reduce both our emission levels and our carbon footprint," said Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO. "We commit to critical voluntary leadership organizations, such as EcoVadis to ensure that our products, services, and operations pass stringent sustainability tests. Being upgraded to a Gold Medal rating in less than a year by EcoVadis validates that our sustainability strategy is working."

The upgrade to a Gold Medal rating reflects INNIO integrating and elevating sustainability efforts in 2021. INNIO's accomplishments included the following:

Formalizing our commitment to Human Rights and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion through company guidelines and trainings.

Publishing our inaugural Sustainability Report, "Together for A Sustainable Future".

Identifying a set of material topics and metrics aligned with those set out by international frameworks, including the GRI, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

Implementing measures, guidelines, policies and initiatives to strengthen transparency and sustainable growth in INNIO's supply chain.

The depth and breadth of these advances are reflected in INNIO Jenbacher's recent accomplishment of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recertifications that include ISOs 45001, 14001, 9001 and 50001, affirming INNIO's commitment to continual growth and its demonstration of exceptional and reliable quality, efficiency, sustainability, and occupational health & safety practices.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas and hydrogen-rich solutions and services for power generation and compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha products, INNIO helps to provide communities, industry and the public access to sustainable, reliable and economical power ranging from 200 kW to 10 MW. We also provide life-cycle support and digital solutions to the more than 53,000 delivered gas engines globally, through our service network in more than 100 countries. We deliver innovative technology driven by sustainability, decentralization, and digitalization to help lead the way to a greener future. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

