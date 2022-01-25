UiPath Collaborates with Deloitte in The Smart Factory @ Wichita to Advance Industry 4.0 Through Automation

UiPath PATH, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, today announced it has become a Builder sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, a new Industry 4.0 immersive experience center by Deloitte. As a sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, UiPath will showcase the role of RPA in the future of smart factories while engaging a broad spectrum of companies in sophisticated manufacturing innovations and the technologies behind them.

Digital transformation through enterprise automation enables smart factories to bridge gaps between physical and digital systems, increase connectivity in the technology stack, and limit supply chain disruption. In addition, automation is critical to helping the industry cope with unprecedented job losses. According to a study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, the manufacturing skills gap in the U.S. could result in 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030. The cost of those missing jobs could potentially total $1 trillion in 2030 alone.

"There are endless possibilities to evolve the way in which solutions and products are developed within smart factories to make an impact on the world. When automation, artificial intelligence, and the IoT are seamlessly connected, smart factories can dramatically reduce throughput time and increase factory output, while enabling reduced lot sizes, ensuring sustainable operations, and lower operating costs," said Sebastian Seutter, Global Manufacturing Lead at UiPath. "UiPath is a partner-first company, and to date we've done more than 400 joint engagements with Deloitte with large organizations. We are embarking as a team on this initiative to illustrate to companies around the world how humans working alongside robotic software assistants will rapidly introduce new capacity for value and innovation."

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a 60,000 square feet sustainable space located on Wichita State University's Innovation Campus. The Smart Factory includes a fully operational production line and experiential labs for developing and exploring smart factory innovative capabilities. As a Builder sponsor, UiPath will work with Deloitte to advance the execution of smart factories and enable manufacturers to quickly adopt state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0 technologies to drive new business models and boost quality, productivity, and sustainability. As part of the sponsorship, UiPath will leverage the powerful ecosystem of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to help customers across numerous industries innovate their supply chain and access next-generation technologies such as the UiPath platform to automate processes like order intake management, ERP alignment, factory asset intelligence and performance management, plant consumption, factory synchronization and scheduling, and energy management.

"Robotic Process Automation is a key component in the new age of manufacturing excellence. It will enable smart factories to scale processes from the factory floor to C-level decision making. RPA removes the burden of mundane, repetitive work from people so that they can focus on dynamic, creative endeavors," said Stephen Laaper, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As a leader in enterprise RPA, UiPath brings extensive knowledge in automating processes for the greatest impact on business outcomes in their manufacturing operations. We are excited to collaborate with UiPath in the Smart Factory @ Wichita and help companies explore the art of the possible."

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a highly digitized, connected production facility that uses technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics to help companies manufacture products, create new business value, unlock data-driven insights, and automate or eliminate business processes. These technologies enable people to do their jobs in a more productive and efficient manner while improving quality and overall safety. The Smart Factory @ Wichita will bring digital transformations to life by demonstrating how to merge existing technologies with new innovations, sparking a dialogue about how companies can accelerate their journeys toward scalable and sustainable capabilities.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for more information about Deloitte.

Click here to watch UiPath Chief Revenue Officer Thomas Hansen and Deloitte Consulting Smart Factory Go-to-Market Leader Jason Bergstrom as they describe the importance of digital transformation in manufacturing.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005192/en/