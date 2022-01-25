Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach Attract Strategic Investments from LLR Partners

Investments support continued innovation of trusted technologies to improve lender retention and borrower conversion

Sales Boomerang, a provider of automated borrower intelligence and retention software for lenders, and Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, today announced strategic investments from Philadelphia-based private equity firm LLR Partners. Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach will maintain their existing brands and teams.

The transactions will support product enhancements designed to make both companies' widely used technologies even more valuable to lenders. Go-forward initiatives include support for a wider range of financial products and lending institutions and a tighter integration between Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach.

Sales Boomerang monitors contact databases on behalf of lenders to identify when a prospect or past customer is ready and credit-qualified for a new loan. By combining market intelligence such as interest rate changes, improved credit scores and home listings with mortgage lenders' credit underwriting preferences, Sales Boomerang notifies lenders of real-time, actionable loan opportunities, resulting in higher mortgage loan officer productivity, increased new loan originations and improved existing borrower retention.

Mortgage Coach helps lenders convert more leads to borrowers with interactive Total Cost Analysis (TCA) presentations that model the costs and benefits of mortgage loans over time. The company's technology is used by lenders to compliantly deliver on-brand, consultative lending solutions at scale and improve borrower conversion.

"Together, Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach enable lenders to deliver data-driven advice to borrowers, creating immediate sales influence before a borrower begins shopping for a new loan," said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. "Our strongly aligned missions, and now shared investor, provide both organizations the resources to deliver technology solutions that mortgage lenders cannot succeed without as the industry shifts to automated origination processes."

"LLR recognizes that empowering borrowers with home finance education represents one of the best opportunities for lenders to increase volume, improve transparency and place innovative new loan options," said Mortgage Coach CEO Dave Savage. "This investment from LLR, combined with an enhanced data partnership with Sales Boomerang, will help enable both businesses to scale more rapidly and strengthen our position as trusted platforms for our customers."

"Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are well positioned to support over 5,000 financial institutions and 350,000 licensed mortgage loan officers across the United States," said Sam Ryder, principal at LLR Partners. "Our strategic investments will help both businesses to define the next generation of lending technology."

"Alex, Dave and their teams have built innovative technology businesses that support lenders with advanced data analytics and borrower communication capabilities," added David Reuter, partner at LLR Partners. "We look forward to partnering with both teams to help build on their exciting growth."

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Sales Boomerang, and Vaquero Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Mortgage Coach.

About Sales Boomerang:

Founded by CEO Alex Kutsishin, President Mark Cunningham, CFO Arend de Jong and partners Brandon Glickstein and Ken Bartz, Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 165 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com/.

About Mortgage Coach:

Led by Founder and CEO Dave Savage, President Joe Puthur and COO Kelli Hodges, Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 130 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty. To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.

About LLR Partners:

LLR Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm investing in technology and healthcare businesses. We collaborate with our portfolio companies to identify and execute on key growth initiatives and help create long-term value. Founded in 1999 and with more than $5 billion raised across six funds, LLR is a flexible provider of equity capital for growth, recapitalizations and buyouts. Learn more at https://www.llrpartners.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005041/en/