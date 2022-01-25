University of Phoenix Launches New Master's in Industrial Organizational Psychology

New program offers degree path in rapidly growing field focused on workplace culture

University of Phoenix College of Social and Behavioral Sciences has launched the new Master of Science in Industrial-Organizational Psychology (MSIOP) program.

University of Phoenix focuses on developing, offering, and continuously updating career relevant degree programs for busy working adults. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the next decade projected job growth is 14% for Management Analysts, a position for which an MSIOP can educationally prepare students. Other careers related to an MSIOP include Employee Relations Manager, Human Resources Operations Manager, Development Manager, Management Consultant, Organizational Consultant and Psychology Instructor.

The MSIOP program teaches students how workplace culture is formed and influenced. It focuses on human behavior and motivation and how to apply industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology principles in business and organizational settings. Students learn about personnel psychology, workforce performance, motivation, assessment, and feedback. The program also incorporates ethical and professional standards related to leadership, management, and organizational development.

"Earning a degree in industrial-organizational psychology can help individuals bring better outcomes to the workplace through assessment, evaluation, and motivational feedback," states Christina Neider, Ed.D., dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. "This program provides a deeper understanding of how individuals are motivated and how they can create the most efficient and effective work environment. Armed with this knowledge, MSIOP program graduates working in the HR field, operations, consulting and other areas will have the opportunity to be part of the solution for positive company outcomes."

Each MSIOP course is mapped to three skills and skills outcomes the students will learn. In developing the program, the University worked with labor market researchers to align in-demand skills that ensure students have the opportunity to learn and demonstrate them in coursework. MSIOP courses are aligned to the educational standards of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Society for Industrial-Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

The MSIOP degree program requires prerequisites and a total of 36 credit hours to completion. Learn more about the MSIOP here.

