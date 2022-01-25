University of Phoenix Launches New Master's in Industrial Organizational Psychology

New program offers degree path in rapidly growing field focused on workplace culture
University of Phoenix College of Social and Behavioral Sciences has launched the new Master of Science in Industrial-Organizational Psychology (MSIOP) program.
University of Phoenix focuses on developing, offering, and continuously updating career relevant degree programs for busy working adults. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the next decade projected job growth is 14% for Management Analysts, a position for which an MSIOP can educationally prepare students. Other careers related to an MSIOP include Employee Relations Manager, Human Resources Operations Manager, Development Manager, Management Consultant, Organizational Consultant and Psychology Instructor.
The MSIOP program teaches students how workplace culture is formed and influenced. It focuses on human behavior and motivation and how to apply industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology principles in business and organizational settings. Students learn about personnel psychology, workforce performance, motivation, assessment, and feedback. The program also incorporates ethical and professional standards related to leadership, management, and organizational development.
"Earning a degree in industrial-organizational psychology can help individuals bring better outcomes to the workplace through assessment, evaluation, and motivational feedback," states Christina Neider, Ed.D., dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. "This program provides a deeper understanding of how individuals are motivated and how they can create the most efficient and effective work environment. Armed with this knowledge, MSIOP program graduates working in the HR field, operations, consulting and other areas will have the opportunity to be part of the solution for positive company outcomes."
Each MSIOP course is mapped to three skills and skills outcomes the students will learn. In developing the program, the University worked with labor market researchers to align in-demand skills that ensure students have the opportunity to learn and demonstrate them in coursework. MSIOP courses are aligned to the educational standards of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Society for Industrial-Organizational Psychology (SIOP).
The MSIOP degree program requires prerequisites and a total of 36 credit hours to completion. Learn more about the MSIOP here.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005009/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.