Ivanti Extends Neurons Platform with Risk-based Patch Management to Address Ever Increasing Ransomware Attacks and Digital Assistant to Deliver Exceptional Employee Self-Service Experiences

Ivanti continues to innovate with new releases of Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management to proactively remediate vulnerabilities and Ivanti Neurons Digital Assistant to transform employee experiences in the Everywhere Workplace

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that empowers organizations to discover, manage, secure, and service their technology, services and assets from cloud to edge, today announced new integrated solutions: Ivanti Neurons™ for Patch Management, Ivanti Neurons™ Digital Assistant, and enhancements to Ivanti Neurons™ for Healing with automatic ticket classification. With these releases, Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission of enabling and securing the Everywhere Workplace.

Ivanti Neurons is a hyperautomation platform that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to address the growing demands placed on IT and security teams amid the global shift to remote and hybrid work. It autonomously self-heals and self-secures devices and provides personalized self-service experiences to end users. Ivanti Neurons uses automation bots to provide real-time intelligence across all assets in the Everywhere Workplace, including every endpoint and the IoT edge, while delivering a consumer-grade employee experience. Ivanti plans updates to Ivanti Neurons on a quarterly basis, in addition to continually enhancing solutions across the entire platform, to further help customers quickly and securely embrace the future of work. See below for details on the latest innovations:

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management is a cloud-native solution that enables IT teams to efficiently prioritize and remediate the vulnerabilities that pose the most danger to their organizations. This is critical as a recent study by Ivanti revealed that 71% of IT and security professionals found patching to be overly complex and time-consuming. This stat is alarming as the longer vulnerabilities remain unpatched, the more exposed a business is to the risk of a data breach or ransomware attack. By delivering real-time intelligence on known exploits and threat-context for vulnerabilities, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management helps businesses evolve their vulnerability remediation strategy to better protect themselves from data breaches and attacks by allowing for remediation to be prioritized based on adversarial risk. And through its single pane of glass experience, the solution provides visibility into devices managed in the cloud alongside those managed via on-premises Ivanti patch management solutions, enabling businesses to transition from on-premises to cloud patch management at their own pace.

Ivanti Neurons Digital Assistant and new functionalities in Ivanti Neurons for Healing enable organizations to improve the Digital Employee Experience. Through these AI powered enhancements, Ivanti customers can achieve outcomes such as resolving the majority of issues before they are reported, decreasing phone calls to the help desk, and deflecting overall ticket volume. Ivanti Neurons Digital Assistant is an AI-powered Virtual Support Agent (VSA) that automates the resolution of employee questions, issues, and help desk requests and brings the kind of self-service experience employees have come to expect from their consumer lives. This new scalable solution comes with billions of understood phrases out-of-the-box, while also continually learning and improving with every employee interaction. Ivanti Neurons for Healing is enhanced with ticket classification functionality, which improves the accuracy of initial incident classification and associated follow up activities and workflows. Through these new solutions, IT teams will find it easier to automate employee workflows, such as resetting passwords and ordering approved equipment, while delivering 24x7 coverage for the Everywhere Workplace. Departments beyond IT, such as HR and Facilities, can also benefit from the self-service automation combined with ready-made extensions so it can be leveraged as part of an Enterprise Service Management strategy. These enhancements come at a critical time, as call volumes to service desks have risen during the pandemic, resulting in high operating costs and reduced employee productivity and satisfaction. Furthermore, recent research conducted by Ivanti revealed that two-thirds of decision-makers reported they accelerated their plans or increased their adoption of automated IT service offerings.

"These solutions were purpose-built to help our customers address the everchanging business and threat landscape," said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. "Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management helps our customers identify and patch their most critical vulnerabilities proactively – a business imperative as ransomware attacks increase in frequency and sophistication. With Ivanti Neurons Digital Assistant employees receive the same self-service experience they have come to expect in their consumer lives, resolving most questions and issues instantly, and freeing up the IT service desk to focus on more strategic initiatives. These new releases automate and simplify complicated workflows, resulting in a better employee experience and helping organizations achieve a strong security profile."

Please visit the Ivanti Neurons product page to learn more.

