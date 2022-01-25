Lisa Garrett Joins Channel Medsystems Board of Directors

Ms. Garrett Will Bring Significant Healthcare Financial and HR Expertise

Channel Medsystems, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to bringing innovation to the delivery of women's healthcare, today announced that Lisa Garrett has joined the company's Board of Directors.

"Lisa brings a wealth of financial leadership experience at large and emerging companies in the healthcare industry," said Ric Cote, Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to welcome her to the board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from her leadership, expertise and experience."

Ms. Garrett is an experienced finance and human resources executive with over 20 years of experience in innovative pharmaceutical and medical technology companies. She has served as CFO for a range of both privately funded research and commercial organizations, where she contributed to raising over $150 million dollars in equity and debt financings. Most recently, Lisa was the CFO of Cardiva Medical, Inc. which was acquired by Haemonetics in 2021. Previously she held senior leadership positions at ForSight VISION5, Corventis, Inc., Sybase, Inc., Guidant Corporation and Eli Lilly & Company.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to critical advancements in women's healthcare," said Ms. Garrett. "Channel's innovative Cerene® Cryotherapy Device will help treat women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding and better serve gynecologists and their patients in the office setting."

About Channel Medsystems®

Channel Medsystems is a privately held company founded to bring innovation to the delivery of women's healthcare. The company strives to develop treatments to meet the unique needs of female patients and the high standards of their healthcare providers. Channel Medsystems is committed to ensuring that women have access to high quality outcomes that can be delivered in the convenience and comfort of their healthcare provider's office. For more information, please visit www.channelmedsystems.com or email info@channelmedsystems.com.

