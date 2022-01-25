Jaunt Air Mobility and Flapper On-Demand Aviation Services Intend to Introduce Jaunt Journey Aircraft to the Latin American Air Taxi Market

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC ("Jaunt") signed a Letter of Intent with on-demand aviation company, Flapper Tecnologia, S.A. ("Flapper"), to purchase Jaunt Journey electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. After a final agreement is signed, Jaunt will provide Flapper with up to 25 Jaunt Journey aircraft to grow Flapper's on-demand Urban Air Mobility (UAM) fleet in Latin American markets.

Flapper and Jaunt plan to service several vital markets across Latin America, including Mexico City, Santiago de Chile, Bogota, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro. By partnering with Jaunt, Flapper will aim to bring a new form of urban travel with safety and operational efficiency as the top priority. Together, the companies expect to help usher in a new era of transportation in Latin America.

Paul Malicki, CEO of Flapper, said: "After a thorough examination of the existing urban air mobility architectures, we found Jaunt's fixed-wing and slowed rotor design to be one of the most efficient and safest aircraft ever projected. Jaunt Journey's technology boasts performance similar to fixed-wing design, which is perfect, considering the region's short runways, rocky shores and high-altitude airports."

"We are pleased to partner with Flapper to introduce a new form of urban travel in Latin American cities," said Simon Briceno, Chief Commercial Officer for Jaunt. "Their reputation and experience in the on-demand charter service are well-known, and they have a real understanding of the growth opportunity of our zero-emission vehicles."

Flapper draws together a fleet of 900+ certified aircraft and prides itself on having the most complete charter offer in the Southern Hemisphere. Clients can choose from more than 80 different types of jets, turbo-props, and helicopters and can get an instant price estimate.

Jaunt Air Mobility designs and manufactures an eVTOL based on proven Slowed Rotor Technology. The Jaunt Journey air taxi is the world's first aircraft combining helicopter and fixed-wing flight capabilities, highlighting low noise, comfort, safety, and operational efficiencies. The company is one of the only eVTOL players aligned with current transport category certification rules.

"The Jaunt Journey has significant design features that allow it to fly in a variety of weather conditions," states Martin Peryea, CEO/CTO. "A single main rotor is the most efficient form of takeoff and landing and has proven capabilities in gusty wind conditions such as coastlines. The aircraft offers a higher level of safety than today's helicopters."

The deployment of Jaunt Journey aircraft into the Flapper network is subject to the parties entering into definitive final agreements.

Jaunt Air Mobility is a transformative aerospace company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Jaunt is building the best in the next generation of eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) and hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft for faster travel over urban areas, moving people and packages. Jaunt is the global leader in slow-rotor compound (SRC) technology. The Jaunt Journey is the world's first aircraft combining helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft flight capabilities. Together with Tier 1 aviation partners to develop the Journey, Jaunt intends to work with operators globally to provide this new form of travel. Jaunt offers the safest, quietest, most comfortable, and operationally efficient aircraft with a zero-carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.jauntairmobility.com.

On October 6, 2021, Jaunt entered into a merger agreement with AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (AIRO Group) and certain of its affiliates pursuant to which AIRO Group will acquire all of Jaunt's equity and Jaunt will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIRO Group. Upon the closing of the merger and certain other acquisitions, AIRO Group will bring together decades of industry-leading technology with its group companies to provide best-in-class products and services uniquely capable of addressing a wide spectrum of aerospace markets. AIRO Group leverages technologies that span data systems, resupply package delivery, military aerospace training, military, and commercial manned/unmanned aircraft systems, and avionics technologies. Together, these companies represent a transformation of the aerospace industry by providing a diversified offering of capabilities positioned to be the first mid-tier, full-spectrum aerospace company offering end-to-end solutions for the industry. The company can be found at https://theairogroup.com/.

Launched in 2016, Flapper is the first on-demand private aviation company in Latin America. The company commercialized scheduled flights in Brazil and boasts more than 900 safety-vetted charter aircraft on its regional marketplace platform. Flapper reports more than 290,000 users of its mobile app and is both ARGUS- and Wyvern-certified. For more information, visit www.flyflapper.com/en.

