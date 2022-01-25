Relation Announces New Leadership Roles

Company names new regional President, VP of Operations, and regional Sales Leader.
Relation Insurance Services, Inc. ("Relation") announced today the promotions of Mark Kochner, Josh Bedgood, and Cary Taylor.
"Mark, Josh, and Cary have delivered incredible value to Relation and our customers," said Joe Tatum, Relation's Chief Executive Officer. "Their promotion is no surprise to those who know them, and their future success will be no surprise either."
Kochner has been named President, Central Region. He has more than 20 years of operations experience, most recently as COO of Premier, a Relation company acquired in 2019. Since then, he's been instrumental in laying the groundwork for the organization's central regional efforts. Early in 2021, Kochner began leading Relation's national service organization focusing on refreshing processes, deploying service resources, creating a training platform, and establishing quality reporting for service leadership. In his new role, he will oversee efforts in the central U.S. and develop strategies to orchestrate growth through organic sales and key partner acquisitions.
Bedgood has held many leadership roles in his career including agency manager and operations and branch manager prior to joining Relation. At Relation, he has served as VP of Operations in the west region and, most recently, VP of Relation's national service organization. In his new role as Relation's VP of Operations, he will manage the development of efficient operations and cost-effective systems companywide. Bedgood holds AINS and AFIS designations and is currently pursuing his ARM and CIC designations.
Taylor has accepted the position of Sales Leader, Central Region, where he will manage and support the producer team with an emphasis on organic growth across the company's central U.S. footprint. Taylor has more than 35 years of industry experience, most recently leading the risk management division of Premier, a Relation Company, where he and his team focused on clients' property and casualty needs and mitigating risk to protect their assets.
"We're excited about the opportunities Mark, Josh, and Cary will bring to Relation," Tatum said. "We look forward to their continued success!"
About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.
Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 585 employees across more than 50 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit: www.relationinsurance.com for more information.
