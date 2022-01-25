Vbrick Returns to Sponsor Random Vandals Racing for 2022 Sportscar Season

Random Vandals Racing will run the full SRO GT4 America schedule in its BMW M4 GT4's as well as select IMSA and other events
Vbrick, the leading enterprise video solution provider, returns as the primary sponsor for Random Vandals Racing as the team prepares to contest the full 2022 SRO GT4 America schedule and select other events. The team starts with the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge opener at the famed Daytona International Speedway road course January 26 – 28.
Longtime teammates, Rolex 24 Hour winner Al Carter, and Vbrick Chairman, CEO and RVR Team Principal Paul Sparta, will return to the cockpit of RVR's BMW M4 GT4's for their second season of full-time pro racing. Last year, RVR finished third in the AM Class Championship in GT4 America, with Sparta finishing third in the Driver's Championship. Their first official on-track session for the BMW M Endurance Challenge At Daytona will be Wednesday, January 26, while the 4-hour race will start at 1:35 PM ET on Friday, January 28. The race will be broadcast live on the NBC Peacock TV network.
"RVR is extremely fortunate to have Vbrick back as its primary sponsor. said Paul Sparta. "Vbrick's Enterprise Video Platform solutions have a lot in common with motor racing. The ordinary consumer versions of video platforms and automobiles are comfortable, familiar experiences; and on the surface, they look similar to their purpose-built counterparts. But, to deliver in the enterprise and on the race track, the requirements, conditions, and technology are on a much higher level of performance, security, and reliability. The people and culture to be successful in both are very similar."
"I couldn't be happier to be back with Random Vandals and Vbrick, starting the season at Daytona where I won the 2015 Rolex 24," said Al Carter. "The entire team has grown tremendously in the last year, and with the fantastic support we have from BMW Motorsport, we are all looking forward to bigger success this year."
About Vbrick
Vbrick is the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider. Its end-to-end, cloud-native solution removes operational, performance, security and integration barriers to adoption, unlocking the true power of video for the enterprise. The world's most widely recognized brands rely on Vbrick's proven unified streaming, video-on-demand, and content management capabilities to engage, empower, and transform their organizations at scale. To learn more visit vbrick.com.
For more information about Random Vandals Racing, visit: https://randomvandalsracing.com
For more information about BMW Motorsport, visit https://www.bmw-motorsport.com/
For more information about SRO GT4 America, visit https://www.gt4-america.com/
For more information about IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, visit https://www.imsa.com/michelinpilotchallenge/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005032/en/
