Accenture and Celonis Form Strategic Alliance to Help Clients Unlock New Value in Business Processes

Accenture ACN and Celonis have formed a strategic alliance to help organizations gain the insights they need to continuously update and optimize their business processes. Accenture has embedded Celonis' data-driven execution management capabilities into its tools and platforms, including myConcerto and SynOps, to provide new levels of transparency and insights to inform decision-making.

The strategic collaboration brings together Accenture's vast functional capabilities, with its lifecycle management and automation experience to extend the market-leading process mining and execution management capabilities of Celonis. Together, Accenture and Celonis are uniquely positioned to uncover more process inefficiencies for clients, turning insights into instant, data-driven and automated action.

Accenture and Celonis have already collaborated on more than 100 client engagements for clients across many industries. For example, they helped the finance function of a global technology company sharpen decision-making and continuously improve processes across its operations, resulting in millions of dollars in annual savings. They also helped an aerospace company consolidate more than 30 quality assurance processes and tools into a single comprehensive process, improving production quality, operational efficiency, and ultimately passenger safety.

"Business process data and insights are critical for organizations to change and change quickly," said Phillip Hazen, senior managing director, Intelligent Platform Services at Accenture. "Our decades of process improvement experience, combined with the power of Celonis process mining, can help our clients create more intuitive, fact-based and data-driven organizations. Together, we're delivering significant efficiency gains for our clients at scale, in a fraction of the time."

Accenture is using Celonis to optimize the processes it runs for clients, as well as provide insights that help it solve challenges for clients related to data quality or the integration of legacy applications, for example. Additionally, Accenture is using Celonis to streamline its procurement operations, driving significant process efficiencies and delivering working capital benefits.

Gene Reznik, senior vice president, Ecosystem & Industries at Celonis, added, "Accenture continues to demonstrate global leadership in delivering the most complex customer projects across industries and geographies. Its ability to drive transformative value by combining technology and process excellence for the world's most important organizations is remarkable. I'm especially excited about this strategic collaboration as businesses are at an inflection point in how they operate today. There is no limit to the value we can help realize for our mutual clients."

Accenture is a Celonis Titanium business partner and was named 2021 Global Alliance Partner of Year.

For more information on Accenture's business process management capabilities, including its perspective on managing the flow of data and harnessing the power of data insights, called "The How Effect," visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/consulting/business-process-management

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Celonis

Celonis helps organizations to execute on their data. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, a developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with 16 offices worldwide.

