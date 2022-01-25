Belgard and Techniseal Sponsor Rockwell Autosport Development Team in 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series

Signature Oldcastle APG hardscape brands shift into high gear in the new season

Hardscape brands Belgard® and Techniseal® are joining forces to sponsor the Rockwell Autosport Development Audi RS3 LMS campaigning in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge 2022 season. The Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, signature brands will make their 2022 series debut at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, January 28.

Techniseal launched its sponsorship of the Rockwell Autosport Development team at the tail end of the 2021 season and exhibited the Audi RS3 LMS racecar as its centerpiece at Hardscape North America in Louisville, Kentucky. Contractors, dealers, APG employees and their families are invited to enjoy unique experiences at the track as Belgard and Techniseal offer opportunities to engage with the car and its team as they tour eight different raceways across the country this season. The team will journey from the famous banks of Daytona International Speedway and the former home of the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix, Watkins Glen in New York, all the way to the infamous corkscrew of Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

IMSA is the premier sports car racing series in North America. Each racing event not only offers spectators a bout of excitement, but also provides an ideal opportunity for Belgard and Techniseal to reach tens of thousands of established and potential new customers around the world. The family friendly and accessible series enables close engagement with the Rockwell Autosport Development team and its Audi RS3 LMS that is unseen across other racing series in North America.

The Rockwell Autosport Development team mirrors the Oldcastle APG family of brands as a family-run business in which Alex and Eric Rockwell, a father-son duo, run the team and race as competitors. Nelson Canache, the third driver on the Rockwell Autosport Development team and two-time champion at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, contributes world-class racing experience to the group. Together, alongside Belgard and Techniseal, the team hopes to deliver podiums and wins for the Oldcastle APG family in 2022.

All races will be streamed live on the NBC app and Peacock in the United States, and on imsa.com/tv in Canada. Fans can also catch race replays on the USA TV Network and the IMSA YouTube channel.

The BMW Endurance Challenge is the first race on Friday, January 28. It is a four-hour endurance race on the road course of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Follow Belgard, Techniseal and Rockwell Autosport Development social media channels to see the action from race weekends.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America's finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH's Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

About Techniseal®

Since 1984, Techniseal® has been a true pioneer in developing high-performance solutions for the installation, maintenance, and protection of outdoor living spaces. The world-leading polymeric paver sand provider, Techniseal also manufactures an extensive range of surface cleaners and protective sealers for concrete pavers and other hardscape installations. For more information, visit Techniseal.com/pro_en_us/ or call 1-800-465-7325.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005044/en/