COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market Research Report 2022 - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market Research Report by Phase, by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market size was estimated at USD 4,195.28 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,721.78 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.91% to reach USD 9,818.55 million by 2027.
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Ongoing research by the publisher amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.
Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid spread of coronavirus resulting in large number of deaths
- Increasing R&D initiatives for effective therapeutics
- Government support and grants for COVID-19 clinical trials
Restraints
- Complexities in trial management during COVID-19
- Risk of causing serious side effects or being uncomfortable.
Opportunities
- Collaborative efforts of pharma and technology firms
- Rising investment from importing countries
Challenges
- Limited supportive infrastructure, skills, and technology in developing areas around the world
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Company Usability Profiles:
- Abbvie
- Bioclinica
- BioNTech SE
- Covance
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline
- ICON Plc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- IQVIA
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medidata Solutions
- Moderna
- Novartis
- Novavax
- NOVOTECH
- Parexel
- Pfizer
- PPD, Inc.
- PRA Health Sciences
- Quanticate
- Takeda
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
