COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market Research Report 2022 - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market size was estimated at USD 4,195.28 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,721.78 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.91% to reach USD 9,818.55 million by 2027.

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Ongoing research by the publisher amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid spread of coronavirus resulting in large number of deaths

Increasing R&D initiatives for effective therapeutics

Government support and grants for COVID-19 clinical trials

Restraints

Complexities in trial management during COVID-19

Risk of causing serious side effects or being uncomfortable.

Opportunities

Collaborative efforts of pharma and technology firms

Rising investment from importing countries

Challenges

Limited supportive infrastructure, skills, and technology in developing areas around the world

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

