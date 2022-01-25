Worldwide Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Industry to 2027 - Featuring BSN Medical, Medtronic and MiMedx Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market (2021-2027) by Biomaterial, Anatomical Structure, Product Type, Application, Technology, Duration, End User, and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market is estimated to be USD 745.3 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 953.98 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Key factors, such as increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, growing burn & trauma cases, rising demand for skin grafts, and rising focus on technological advancements have led to a rise in tissue engineered skin substitutes market. Increase in number of patients suffering from diabetic and vascular ulcers is also driving the need for tissue engineering.

Rising awareness regarding various treatment options, ability of tissue engineering to replace conventional auto- and allografts is also fuelling the demand for tissue engineered skin substitutes.

However, the factor such as lack of proper reimbursement policies, high treatment cost and prolonged duration required for treatment is hindering the market growth. Issues with biomaterials used for skin grafts, such as biomaterial-centred infection and poor tissue integration may be challenging for the growth of the market.

The Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market is segmented based on Biomaterial, Anatomical Structure, Product Type, Application, Technology, Duration, End User, and Geography.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the publisher's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Wounds

Rising Demand for Skin Grafts

Rising Awareness Regarding Various Treatment Options

Increasing adoption and a suitable alternative to auto- and allografts

Rising Incidences of Accidents, such as Road Accidents, Burns, and Trauma

Restraints

Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies

High Cost of Treatment and Prolonged Treatment Time

Inability of Biologists, Biochemists, and Technical Engineers to Reproduce Skin Appendages

Opportunities

Focus of Researchers on establishing new construction technologies in the arena of skin tissue engineering

Challenges

Difficulty in producing complex skin substitutes that can readily be transplanted in large quantities

Issues with the Biomaterials used for skin grafts

Challenges in finding a substitute for split-thickness grafts

Trends

The 3-D bio textile and bio printing

Companies Mentioned

Organogenesis, Inc

Smith & Nephew

BSN Medical

Molnlycke Health Care

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic

Tissue Regenix Ltd

Stratatech (A Mallinckrodt Company)

Regenicin

MiMedx

LifeNet Health

Kerecis

Medline Industries, Inc

ConvaTec Group

Mallinckrodt

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings

3M Inc

