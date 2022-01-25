Hostess Brands, Inc. to Host Investor Day and Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

Hostess Brands, Inc. TWNK, a leading sweet snacks company, announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 9 a.m. to approximately noon Eastern Standard Time (EST). The company will also report results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021, on the same day, with the press release to be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EST.

Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by other members of the senior leadership team to discuss the company's quarterly and full year results, and review its long-term strategy to drive profitable growth based on its advantaged position in growing snacking occasions.

A live question and answer session will follow management's video presentations. Questions for presenters may be entered at any time during the event on the webcast dashboard.

Additional details and a link to the webcast will be provided closer to the event date.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The company produces a variety of new and classic treats including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, Inc., please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

