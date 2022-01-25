Global Alopecia Drugs Market (2021 to 2026) - by Alopecia Types, Drugs, Route of Administration, Gender, Sales Channel and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Alopecia Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Alopecia Types, Drugs, Route of Administration, Gender, Sales Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Alopecia Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 869.4 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1462.35 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.96%.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the alopecia drug market is the rising awareness about alopecia owing to rising stress levels, sedentary lifestyle, hormonal changes, and hereditary conditions. Furthermore, the rise in pollution and the growing geriatric population have increased the cases of hair loss.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of cancer, hypertension, depression, etc., leading to hair loss, has raised the demand for the alopecia drugs market. However, as alopecia is not a life-threatening condition and lacks proper approved treatment, various patients do not opt for the treatment, which has hindered the market.

The increasing research and development for novel drug treatment of alopecia are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The Global Alopecia Drugs Market is segmented based on Alopecia Types, Drugs, Route of Administration, Gender, Sales Channel, and Geography.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Alopecia Drugs Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Awareness Regarding Alopecia Drugs

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases and Drugs Inducing Alopecia

Rising Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle

Restraints

High Cost Of Medicine

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Ongoing Research and Development in Alopecia Drugs

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Emerging Countries

Challenges

Adoption of Substitutes

Discontinuation and Low Adoption of Treatment

Companies Mentioned

Cipla

Sun Pharmaceutical

Micro Labs

Torrent Pharma

Indiabulls Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Kirkland Signature

Histogen

GlaxoSmithKline

L`Oreal

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo

Accord Healthcare

Ranbaxy

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Theradome

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Abbott

Avacor

Glenmark

