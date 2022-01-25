Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market Size & Forecasts 2021-2022 & 2025 with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global 3D Intraoral Scanner market by value, by type, by modalities, by end user, by region, etc.

The report provides a regional analysis of the 3D intraoral scanner market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the 3D Intraoral Scanner market.

With the help of intraoral scanner, dentists can create a accurate 3D surface model showing the teeth and gingiva's geometry with the help of in-built imaging sensors and CAD/CAM software installed in the computer. 3D intraoral scanner has revolutionized the dental industry and made dental prosthesis easier than before and evidently proven to be less time consuming than conventional method.

3D Intraoral scanner benefits include effective infection control, better communication between patient and the dentist, simplified procedure, better logistic management, more accurate results, and decreasing dental implantation time from 1-2 weeks to 2-3 days. 3D Intraoral Scanner can be used in treating unknown lingual brackets and invisible aligners, and partial prostheses and obturators.

3D Intraoral Scanner can be segmented by type, by application, by modalities, and by end-users. By type segmentation includes Powder-Free intraoral scanner and Powder-based Intraoral scanner. By application segmentation includes prosthodontics and orthodontics. By modalities segmentation includes Portable and Standalone. And, By end-user segmentation includes Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Others.

The global 3D Intraoral Scanner market is projected to grow significantly during the period of 2021-2025. The global 3D Intraoral Scanner market is expected to increase due to improved earning capacity, aging population, rapid urbanization, precise results and easier procedures, surge in oral diseases, and favorable government policies. Yet, the market faces some challenges like high prices of intraoral scanners and shortage of skilled professionals.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global 3D intraoral Scanner market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global 3D intraoral scanner market is moderately fragmented with several market players operating worldwide. The key players of the 3D intraoral scanner market are Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, 3Shape, and Medit Corportation. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 3D Intraoral Scanner: An Overview

2.1.1 Usage of 3D Intraoral Scanner

2.1.2 Advantages and Limitations of 3D Intraoral Scanner

2.1.3 Brief about the Working of 3D Intraoral Scanner

2.1.4 Intraoral Scanner Applications in Various Dentistry Field

2.1.5 Comparison between Digital and Analog Impression

2.2 3D Intraoral Scanner Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 3D Intraoral Scanner Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market by Value

3.1.2 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market by Type (Powder-Free Intraoral Scanner and Powder-Based Intraoral scanner)

3.1.3 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner market by Modalities (Portable and Standalone)

3.1.4 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Others)

3.1.5 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market: Type Analysis

3.3 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market: Modalities Analysis

3.4 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market: End User Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America 3D Intraoral Scanner Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America 3D Intraoral Scanner Market by Value

4.2 Europe 3D Intraoral Scanner Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific 3D Intraoral Scanner Market: An Analysis

4.4 Rest of the World 3D Intraoral Scanner Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Intraoral Scanner

5.1.2 Decline in Dentist Income

5.1.3 Post COVID Scenario

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Improved Earning Capacity

6.1.2 Aging Population

6.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.4 Precise Results and Easier Procedures

6.1.5 Surge in Oral Diseases

6.1.6 Favorable Government Policies

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Prices of Intraoral Scanners

6.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rise in Dental Service Organizations

6.3.2 Growth in Digital Dentistry

6.3.3 Rising Number of Dental Restorative Procedures

6.3.4 Adoption of CAD/CAM system

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global 3D Intraoral Scanner Market Players: Features Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Align Technologies, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

3Shape

Medit Corporation

