GZA GeoEnvironmental Welcomes Wetland Scientist, Permitting Specialist Theresa Albanese as Senior Project Manager

GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. (GZA), a leading multi-disciplinary firm providing ecological, geotechnical, environmental, water, and construction management services, has named Theresa Albanese, SPWS, as a Senior Project Manager based in GZA's Glastonbury office.

Senior Professional Wetland Scientist THERESA ALBANESE has joined GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. as a senior project manager. Albanese has more than three decades of experience serving U.S. utility, energy, transportation, and site-development clients in project environmental permitting, compliance, and mitigation. (Photo: Business Wire)

Albanese is a Senior Professional Wetland Scientist and ecologist with more than 34 years of experience as an environmental consultant serving clients in environmental permitting, compliance, and mitigation for a wide variety of utility, energy, transportation, and site development projects. She has represented clients in northeastern states before local, state, and federal permitting agencies. Albanese has also led teams that have developed and implemented more than 500 biological and environmental studies and surveys involving wetland and waters delineation, soil evaluations, terrestrial and aquatic habitat assessments, and rare species surveys.

GZA Principal and Ecological Services Leader Deborah M. Zarta Gier, CNRP, said, "Terri brings years of successful experience guiding clients through a wide range of environmental review, approval, and compliance processes and helping deliver innovative, practical, and cost-effective solutions. She is an important addition to our team and will expand GZA's capabilities in New England as well as throughout the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic."

Albanese has served as president of the Connecticut Association of Wetland Scientists and as chairperson and a commissioner on the Conservation Commission in Southington, Conn., and as a commissioner with Southington's Planning and Zoning Commission. She is a current board member of the Southington Conservation Land Trust and is a member of the Southington CERT (Community Emergency Response Team).

Albanese earned her Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources Management & Applied Ecology/Wildlife Management from Rutgers University and has completed graduate studies there in Water Law, Soil Physics, and Environmental Impact Studies.

