Hannon Armstrong Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") HASI, a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after market close on Thursday, February 17, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0890 or for international callers, +1-201-389-0918. Participants should inform the operator they want to be joined to the Hannon Armstrong call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast with slides on the Company's website at https://investors.hannonarmstrong.com/. An online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.
To learn more about Hannon Armstrong, please visit the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. In addition to filing or furnishing required information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Hannon Armstrong uses its website as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Hannon Armstrong is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.
ABOUT HANNON ARMSTRONG
Hannon Armstrong HASI is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $8 billion in managed assets, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter @HannonArmstrong.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005092/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.