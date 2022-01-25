ON24 Earns Top Ranking in Marketing Event Management by Leading Analyst Firm

New Research in Action report recognizes ON24 for exceptional webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences that drive customer engagement

ON24 ONTF today announced it was recognized as a global market leader in the Vendor Selection Matrix, Marketing Event Management report from Research In Action. ON24 ranked first among the top 19 global vendors, receiving the highest scores for both strategy and execution.

"With ON24, companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems," said Peter O'Neill, research director at Research in Action and former vice president at Forrester.

The ON24 Platform enables companies to create branded digital experiences from multisession, live-streamed digital events and interactive webinars to large custom virtual conferences and curated multimedia content hubs. Businesses can deepen audience interactions, improve conversions, and make informed decisions about which actions to take next with prospects to increase revenues.

Research In Action is a leading analyst firm that provides independent insights on strategy, investments, and innovation in technology, sales, and marketing. They surveyed over 1,500 marketing and business decision-makers to compare and evaluate vendors, relying on feedback from buyers for vendor evaluation and supported by vendor interviews and its analysts' independent points of view.

"Congratulations to the ON24 team for this recognition and your continued commitment and focus on our customers," said Sharat Sharan, CEO at ON24. "Businesses rely on digital event and content experiences to scale prospect and customer engagement and drive measurable pipeline and revenue. We've built a powerful one-stop sales and marketing platform to create digital experiences for customers to engage their audiences and generate actionable first-person data."

The ON24 Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Go Live, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. To learn how ON24 make it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging digital experiences that convert pipeline into revenue, visit ON24.com/Platform/.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit http://www.on24.com/.

