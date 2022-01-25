Funnel Leasing Accelerates Business Growth, Selected by Camden Property Trust: 16th Largest Apartment Owner in the Country for Renter-Centric Leasing Tools

Multifamily Leader Camden Signs with Funnel to Revolutionize Leasing Across Its Portfolio of more than 58,000 Units

Funnel Leasing, the only renter-centric leasing platform, today announced the addition of Camden Property Trust, an NMHC Top 20 Owner, to its growing client base. In addition to deploying Funnel's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, Camden served as Funnel's development partner for "Amplify", a sophisticated AI-powered virtual leasing agent. Camden's decision came after years of innovation in the area of centralized leasing. Camden was one of the first firms in multifamily to run an in-house centralized leasing team, and sought additional opportunities to gain operational efficiencies with technology, i.e. the ability to cross-sell.

"We could not be more honored to have been selected as Camden's CRM and AI partner. Camden's culture perfectly aligns with what Funnel wants to be," said Tyler Christiansen, Funnel CEO. "Camden is universally admired as a leader in multifamily, both for their renter-centric culture, as evidenced by their pandemic response to financially support residents, and their quest for innovation, such as their pioneering endeavors in pricing, call centers and smart access. Our philosophy of putting the renter at the center of everything we do is profoundly aligned with that culture. Funnel had an outstanding 2021: we attracted 44 new clients and were awarded a PropTech Breakthrough Award in the Agent CRM Solution Category. With Camden's deployment, five of NMHC's Top 20 Owners now trust Funnel for their leasing needs and CRM solution. We are thrilled with the industry's response to our solutions."

Camden Property Trust, a veteran in the multifamily industry, operates approximately 171 properties with 58,300 units. They believe that renters deserve an intuitive, streamlined and personalized apartment renting experience, which is why they are rolling Funnel's entire suite of products out across their property portfolio to create efficient leasing through automation and centralization.

"While the multifamily industry is rapidly changing, Camden is committed to providing an outstanding customer experience and staying true to our 'Why' - to improve the lives of our employees, customers and shareholders one experience at a time," said Kristy Simonette, SVP of Strategic Services & Chief Information Officer. "We are thrilled to partner with Funnel. They built a streamlined renter experience that makes renters feel at home from the first click, all while eliminating repetitive tasks for our leasing team. Win-win."

The marketing, communications and leasing platform streamline every stage of the rental lifecycle, creating efficiencies for property teams and improving the process through automation and added conveniences for renters. The software differentiates itself from legacy vendors through its "renter-centric" approach that places a renter — not a property — at the center of every interaction. In addition to better serving renters, this approach also establishes greater efficiencies for leasing teams of multi-building portfolios, who tap into Funnel's technology to improve operations across dozens of different properties through centralizing their operations and reducing marketing and operational costs by staffing intelligently.

About Funnel Leasing

