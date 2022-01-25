MiX Telematics Reschedules Announcement of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

MiX Telematics MIXT, a leading global Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") provider of connected fleet management solutions, has rescheduled its release date and conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results to Thursday, February 3, 2022 due to a death in the family of its Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Joselowitz, and a conflict with traveling arrangements.
MiX Telematics management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and 3:00 p.m. (South African Time) on Thursday, February 3, 2022 to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook.
- The live webcast of the call will be available at the "Investor Information" page of the Company's website, http://investor.mixtelematics.com.
- To access the call, dial 1-877-451-6152 (within the United States) or 0-800-983-831 (within South Africa) or 1-201-389-0879 (outside of the United States). The conference ID is 13726444.
- A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 1-844-512-2921 (within the United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (within South Africa or outside of the United States). The replay conference ID is 13726444.
- A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.mixtelematics.com.
About MiX Telematics Limited
MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to over three-quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange MIX and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange MIXT. For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005706/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.