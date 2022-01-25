JB Capital's Merchant Banking Income Fund Finds Growth in 2021

JB Capital, a direct private lender with twenty years of experience advising privately held companies and providing more than $500 million in capital since its inception, announces its Merchant Banking Income Fund (MBIF) reached new heights in 2021. MBIF finished the year with an annualized unlevered return of 18.66%, appreciating 6.25% from the year prior. The fund showed its strength late in the year, recording its strongest month since inception with a return of 4.92% in December.
"We're very pleased that we are beginning to see the true value of our strategy materialize in the market and deliver above and beyond investor expectations," said Jeremy Hill, founder of JB Capital. "The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee indicated late in the year that the days of near-zero interest rates will be coming to an end. For those in the credit industry, like JB Capital, that's good news. We expect the fund to continue to trend in the right direction throughout 2022."
MBIF makes non-control credit investments in select companies with strong business models and compelling value propositions led by experienced management teams. The fund focuses on providing investors strong current income and short to mid-term capital appreciation with low correlation to traditional markets.
About JB Capital
JB Capital provides creative, tailored solutions through the provision of capital, strategy and operational support to facilitate growth strategies for well managed companies. JB Capital partners have more than four decades of combined real estate, capital markets and investment banking experience. As a result, JB Capital offers a level of expertise, counsel and resources often times not available to smaller private companies. For more information, visit the website at www.jb-capital.com.
