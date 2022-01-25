Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company SK AeroSafety Group Acquires Fire-Tec

SK AeroSafety Group ("SK"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has acquired Fire-Tec Aero Systems LLC ("Fire-Tec"). SK is a leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") solutions to the aviation safety equipment industry, with locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Dubai and Malaysia.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Fire-Tec provides MRO aviation solutions in the United States. It specializes in three main safety product areas: fire extinguishers, oxygen bottles and emergency power equipment, servicing a diverse group of over 350 customers. Fire-Tec's management team will continue in their current roles with the business, helping to further accelerate SK's growth in the U.S. market.

Chris Wright, CEO of SK, commented, "We are excited to partner with Fire-Tec to build on SK's growing reach in the United States by adding further specialist fire safety capabilities to our portfolio. Combining with Fire-Tec will enhance SK's customer offering, and further solidify our position as a global market leader."

Josh Kaufman, Senior Managing Director at LLCP, added, "We are thrilled to continue our support of SK and its ongoing acquisition strategy. The acquisitions of Fire-Tec and the successful acquisition of SEMCO in 2019, has enabled SK to develop meaningful scale and capability in the U.S. market."

SK was advised by Honigman LLP and Grant Thornton LLP.

About SK AeroSafety Group

SK AeroSafety Group specializes in the inspection, testing, maintenance and repair of critical passenger and crew safety equipment found on all commercial and private aircraft worldwide. Examples of equipment serviced by the company include fire extinguishers, oxygen masks, oxygen cylinders, evacuation slides, life vests and life rafts. SK AeroSafety Group supports a diversified and global customer base of over 700 airlines, component service providers, MROs and OEMs, and has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Dubai and Malaysia. The company holds key certifications and accreditations from its OEMs, MROs, customers and key global aviation regulators, including the FAA and EASA.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 38-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 18 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $12.8 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.9 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005373/en/