Mispro to Open New Preclinical Research Facility in Long Island City

Mispro Biotech Services, North America's leading contract vivarium organization (CVO) with locations in all major U.S. biotech hubs, has announced expansion into Long Island City with a new preclinical vivarium research facility set to open in March.

Mispro's full-service flex lab facility will be centrally located within Long Island City's early-stage life sciences cluster, with easy access from the subway, highways, and Midtown Manhattan's established life sciences ecosystem, which includes universities, hospitals, incubators, and a growing number of biotech and biopharma companies.

Mispro's expansion into Long Island City signifies its commitment to New York City as the world's next major biotech hub. "We opened our first New York facility in Midtown East in 2010, and in the past decade we've had a front row seat to the city's growth into a major life sciences destination," said Mispro CEO, Philippe Lamarre. "When looking at life sciences real estate development, venture capital funding, and New York's own investment of $1 billion into the life sciences industry, we have the infrastructure here that is needed to keep companies in the city, while also attracting companies from all over the Eastern U.S., as well as the world. This level of commitment to a region by key players in the industry is what builds a global life sciences hub and Long Island City is primed to support that growth as New York's newest subcluster."

"The City's investment in the life sciences sector is to ensure that researchers have the infrastructure and resources they need to develop much-needed drugs and therapies as well as to drive the growth of this important industry. Mispro is just one more example of how that investment is attracting and expanding the mix of research support and services in clusters around the city," said New York City Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Rachel Loeb. "We are delighted Mispro will make its home in Long Island City in one of New York's newest life sciences hubs."

Mispro's new state-of-the-art vivarium research facility will offer area biotech and biopharma companies access to contract vivarium (CV) rental space and in vivo research services that enable them to keep preclinical studies in-house without having to assume the capital and operational expense of building and running a vivarium or outsourcing early-stage studies to a contract research organization.

"Mispro has been a significant asset to New York's growing research and life sciences community," said Jennifer Hawks Bland, CEO of NewYorkBIO. "It is important for preclinical companies located in New York to have easy access to the resources needed to develop therapeutics that will positively impact future patients. NewYorkBIO is pleased to see Mispro's decision to expand to Long Island City and support New York's growth as a destination hub for biotech."

"We are extremely excited about being part of the first wave of life sciences companies to break ground in Long Island City. We're confident in the draw of the location due to its accessibility from Manhattan as well as within the tri-state region," said Lamarre. "Office and lab space in Long Island City costs a fraction of that from across the river, and we're already seeing interest in our facility from many companies before we've even completed construction. That's a clear indicator to us that Long Island City is poised for success as New York's newest research destination."

Mispro's Long Island City vivarium research facility is set to open in March 2022.

About Mispro:

Mispro Biotech Services is a contract vivarium organization (CVO) that operates a network of full-service preclinical vivarium facilities where emerging and established biotech and biopharma companies can conduct and control their own in vivo studies. Along with offering access to state-of-the-art vivarium research space, Mispro supports its clients with comprehensive vivarium management and laboratory animal services including husbandry, veterinary, technical support, and regulatory compliance oversight. Mispro has locations in all major U.S. biotech hubs.

