Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM, the leading information management company, today announced the tax treatment for all 2021 distributions on its common stock.
|
|
|
Form 1099
Box 1a
|
Form 1099
Box 1b
|
Form 1099
Box 2a
|
Form 1099
Box 2b
|
Form 1099
Box 2f
|
Form 1099
Box 3
|
Form 1099
Box 5
|
Payment
Date
|
Total
Distribution
|
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
|
Qualified
Taxable
Dividend (1)
|
Total
Capital Gain
Distribution
|
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain (2)
|
Section 897
Capital
Gain (2)
|
Return of
Capital
|
Section
199A
Dividend (1)
|
|
($ per share)
|
($ per share)
|
($ per share)
|
($ per share)
|
($ per share)
|
($ per share)
|
($ per share)
|
($ per share)
|
Jan 6, 2021
|
$0.618500
|
$0.413550
|
$0.080546
|
$0.134861
|
$0.017664
|
$0.028941
|
$0.070089
|
$0.333004
|
Apr 6, 2021
|
$0.618500
|
$0.413550
|
$0.080546
|
$0.134861
|
$0.017664
|
$0.028941
|
$0.070089
|
$0.333004
|
Jul 6, 2021
|
$0.618500
|
$0.413550
|
$0.080546
|
$0.134861
|
$0.017664
|
$0.028941
|
$0.070089
|
$0.333004
|
Oct 6, 2021
|
$0.618500
|
$0.413550
|
$0.080546
|
$0.134861
|
$0.017664
|
$0.028941
|
$0.070089
|
$0.333004
|
Totals
|
$2.474000
|
$1.654200
|
$0.322184
|
$0.539444
|
$0.070656
|
$0.115764
|
$0.280356
|
$1.332016
|(1)
|
Qualified Taxable Dividend and Section 199A Dividend are subsets of, and included in, Ordinary Taxable Dividend.
|(2)
|
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and Section 897 Capital Gain are subsets of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distribution.
If you held common stock of Iron Mountain in your name at any time during 2021, an IRS Form 1099-DIV will be provided to you by Computershare, Iron Mountain's transfer agent. If you held shares in "street name" during 2021, the IRS form provided by your bank, brokerage firm or nominee may report only the gross distributions paid to you. Therefore, you may need the information included in this press release to properly complete your federal tax return.
Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal treatment.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM is the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, storing and protecting billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, IT Asset Lifecycle Management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005822/en/
