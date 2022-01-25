Veeam Closes Record 2021 with 27% Growth

With the 16th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, Anand Eswaran joins as CEO to lead next phase of growth and scale the company

Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced another quarter of double-digit growth with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase of 27% year-over-year (YoY), signifying 2021 as the company's most successful year on record. Not only was revenue record-breaking, but Veeam closed 2021 as the #2 data protection vendor worldwidei, ranked as a Leader for the fifth consecutive time in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutionsii, saw its Microsoft Office 365 business grow faster than expected with 73% YoY growth and achieved over 36% YoY growth of Veeam Availability Suite™.

"IDC expects the total Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market to reach $18.4 billion in spending by 2025iii," said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. "Given the current global landscape and the fact that businesses now have more data than ever to protect — from ransomware and cyberattacks, compliance and new regulations, and the complexities of remote working environments — I believe that the market opportunity is even larger than what is being predicted. Veeam is outpacing the overall market maturation, growing at a much more rapid rate, and is firmly at the epicenter of the data ecosystem. This is a testament to our employees and company culture, the pace of development and innovation, and our collaboration with partners to deliver solutions that exceed customer expectations and build trust."

2021 Highlights

Supporting Quotes

"Due to the amazing growth trajectory of Veeam, the company provided laser focus on further enhancing our internal cybersecurity capabilities, with an emphasis on our cyber resiliency and enriching the security-first mindset that our customers have come to expect from us. Our ISO-certified Information Security Management System (ISMS) was enriched with a user-centric security engagement model, proactive threat intelligence and further engagement with the external information security community." — Gil Vega, CISO, Veeam

"Customer demand for solutions that provide protection and backup of data regardless of where its hosted, whether core, cloud or edge has been increasing as application deployments also increase. During 2021, Veeam sought to respond to this demand by enhancing its Microsoft Office 365 backup, Veeam Backup & Replication v11 and v11a products. The company was able to increase its share of the data replication and protection software market in 1H 2021, taking the top market share position in EMEA and LATAM and number two globally, according to our 1H21storage software tracker. Veeam is also looking to expand its data protection in SaaS applications with its upcoming support for SalesForce.com data." — Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President, IDC

"Before we began our digital transformation, we chose Veeam to support new business demands related to hybrid-cloud computing, privacy and security. Veeam is very important to us, and we appreciate that it's always evolving." — Fernando Rostock, IT Executive Manager, Yamaha Brazil

"At Clough Group, we like that Veeam is very agile, and we can choose any endpoint or environment we want. Even if we decide to switch cloud providers like Azure, AWS or Google, we can restore our backups to any environment, whether virtual or physical. Without being restricted to a specific product or environment, our disaster recovery plan is now more robust." — Hussain Munir, Security Manager, Clough Group

"Our goal was to consolidate data protection into one unified environment to protect the integrity of our government, and we achieved that goal with Veeam. It's a good feeling knowing Veeam is our last line of defense in a disaster situation because it's not a matter of whether a disaster will occur; it's a matter of when." — Mac Avancena, Chief Information Technology Officer, Kern County

"Ransomware is a constant battle, but Veeam gives us confidence we can protect data, so faculty and staff have uninterrupted access to the resources they need." — Matthew Storey, Systems Technical Coordinator, Lancaster University

"Thanks to Veeam, we can now respond to a major event such as a ransomware attack by restoring data fast, which provides a huge boost to our service continuity. High availability is one of the biggest promises that we make to our customers — and with Veeam, we can deliver." — Jose Acuña, IT Operations Manager, Telefónica Uruguay

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. The company provides a single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. Veeam customers are confident their apps and data are protected from ransomware, disaster and harmful actors and always available with the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful platform in the industry. Veeam protects over 400,000 customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 70% of the Global 2,000. Veeam's global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers and service providers, and alliance partners and has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.

