Southeastern Grocers Evolves Community Bag and Giving Tag Program to Aid Local Organizations

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has relaunched its Community Bag and Giving Tag Program with the debut of new, vibrant reusable bag designs to continue to empower customers to support local organizations with the purchase of a reusable bag.

The new community bags are now available for purchase ($2.99) in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie locations for customers who want to make a difference in their local communities, while also helping the environment by reducing the use of paper and plastic bags and their impact on the planet.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, "At Southeastern Grocers, we believe in taking purposeful steps to create lasting change and strengthen our communities for years to come. We are dedicated to the diverse communities we serve and the causes that our customers and associates care about the most. Through our Community Bag and Giving Tag Program, shoppers are empowered to directly aid thousands of local organizations doing good in our community, while reducing the use of single-use bags and their impact on the environment to nurture a healthier and more sustainable planet."

With each purchase of a reusable community bag featuring an attached giving tag, customers can direct a $1 donation to the nonprofit of their choice within seven days of purchase by visiting MySEGcause.com and following the instructions on the giving tag to make their selection. If the customer does not choose a nonprofit to receive the $1 donation within seven days, it will automatically be donated to the store's chosen nonprofit of the month. Each month, the store will select a new organization to benefit from the program including education, civic, health and wellness, hunger and disaster relief, veterans and military families as well as belonging, inclusion and diversity organizations serving the local community.

The new, durable and stylish reusable bags are made from recycled materials and can be found at the register or near the entrance of each store. In its third year, the Community Bag and Giving Tag Program has supported nearly 7,000 organizations with over $350,000 in donations. For more information about the Community Bag and Giving Tag Program, visit SEG.Bags4MyCause.com.

Additionally, customers can help fight hunger across the Florida communities that Winn-Dixie serves through its Bloomin' 4 Good program, which provides a way for customers to easily give back to local neighbors in need with every Bloomin' 4 Good floral bouquet sold at all Florida Winn-Dixie stores. For more information about the Bloomin' 4 Good program, or to submit a local organization for consideration to participate, visit SEG.Bloomin4Good.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

