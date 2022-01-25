Enviva to Hold Conference Call for 2021 Financial Results

Enviva Inc. EVA ("Enviva") today announced the timing of its conference call to discuss 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on March 1, 2022.
March 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
How:
By dialing (877) 883-0383 in the United States, +1 (412) 902-6506 internationally, and entering the Participant Entry Number 7646043 or via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Enviva's website at ir.envivabiomass.com
Replays:
Will be available online for a year and accessible via Enviva's website at ir.envivabiomass.com
About Enviva
Enviva Inc. EVA is the world's largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation fuels. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.
To learn more about Enviva, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.
