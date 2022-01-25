PDQ Acquires SmartDeploy, an Endpoint Management Solution

PDQ.com, a leading provider of IT asset management software, announced today its acquisition of SmartDeploy, an industry leader in remote computer management. The acquisition of Seattle-based SmartDeploy comes just months after PDQ.com acquired SimpleMDM, further enhancing PDQ's value proposition to the broader IT community by making device management easier from start to finish.

"Partnering with PDQ.com is a natural next step in our mission to help IT professionals simplify complex tasks," said Aaron Suzuki, CEO of SmartDeploy. "Managing endpoints has never been more complicated. By joining forces with PDQ.com, we can help more people and organizations dramatically simplify and improve the way they work. We can't wait to expand our reach to a broader community of professionals."

SmartDeploy manages Windows devices offline, on-prem, or through the cloud, making it well suited for every computing environment. IT professionals can easily manage drivers, applications, patches, and scripting through SmartDeploy's single-image management and patented device driver injection technology.

PDQ.com provides more than 20,000 organizations with Windows software deployment and inventory reporting through their top-rated software management platforms, PDQ Deploy and PDQ Inventory. Working with SmartDeploy will allow PDQ.com to support more stages of a device's lifecycle, while also adding more than 3,000 customers to its community.

"We're fortunate to team up with SmartDeploy," said Jaren Nichols, CRO of PDQ.com. "Our customers passionately endorse SmartDeploy's imaging capabilities. Internally, we love it. The combination of PDQ and SmartDeploy should prove even more convenient for sysadmins. We're thrilled to welcome SmartDeploy's team and customers into the PDQ family."

To learn more about the two companies coming together, PDQ will present a virtual webcast on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9am PT. To view the webcast, visit pdq.com/smartdeploy.

About PDQ.com

PDQ is an industry leader in software and IT asset management. PDQ helps IT professionals across small and large companies to manage and organize hardware, software, and configuration data for Windows and Apple-based devices. PDQ's tools seamlessly automate patch management and other software deployments. Founded in 2001, PDQ is headquartered in South Salt Lake, Utah. For more information, please visit www.pdq.com.

About SmartDeploy

SmartDeploy is a leading provider of modern endpoint management solutions that enables centralized, single-image management of Windows and applications. SmartDeploy is the first and only solution to offer computer imaging and ongoing management from the cloud, with or without a VPN connection. More than 3,800 organizations, including Aetna, the US Department of Transportation, Nissan, University of Washington, ETRADE, and GE Healthcare, rely on SmartDeploy for endpoint management. Founded in 2009, SmartDeploy is a private company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. For more information, visit www.smartdeploy.com. Follow SmartDeploy on Twitter @SmartDeploy. DC Advisory acted as exclusive financial advisor to SmartDeploy.

