Digital River Announces Drop-in Checkout, a Turnkey Solution to Simplify Global Ecommerce Growth

Digital River's new Drop-in Checkout reduces the upfront costs and manual work for brands looking to go live quickly and easily

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced its new Drop-in Checkout offering, which allows brands to quickly accept payments and ensure global compliance without extensive investment in development and resources. This new offering gives brands a streamlined solution for payment deployment, reducing the time, upfront costs, and technical work typically required for brands to launch or expand their global ecommerce operations.

Automatically updated and maintained by Digital River, Drop-in Checkout presents the latest in payments, compliance, and tax requirements. Brands now have the ability to enable new payment options with turn-key support for all checkout functions, including tax pricing management, tax exemption and dynamic shipping integrations. Drop-in Checkout also offers international transaction and data compliance, dynamic payment and language localization, and easily customizable checkout styles with a single integration. Drop-in Checkout is offered at no additional cost and requires little to no coding to futureproof the entire checkout experience.

"With our Global Seller Services, Digital River has always focused on simplifying ecommerce for growing brands, and our Drop-in Checkout solution gives them a powerful tool to maximize efficiency," said Adam Coyle, CEO of Digital River. "Going global is an important yet difficult step in today's world, so intuitive, easy-to-use products that cut through the complexities are always going to appeal to our customers."

Drop-in Checkout joins a range of Digital River solutions allowing brands to control their customer experience with as much, or as little customization as they want. Whether brands are looking for a turn-key, rapid deployment option, or a more bespoke, hands-on integration, Digital River offers brands the flexibility to meet their needs.

"We want our clients to have freedom when it comes to choosing the right product, and Drop-in Checkout is an important piece of that puzzle," said Mike Penterman, SVP, product at Digital River. "Hands-on customization can be a labor-intensive process. With our solution, brands have access to a low-code solution to create the checkout experience they want, now and into the future, with a minimum investment in time and resources."

To learn more about Digital River's new Drop-in Checkout solution and how it can empower quick and easy global expansion, please visit here.

