Global Bioactive Wound Management Market Research Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026 - Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bioactive Wound Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bioactive Wound Management Market to Reach US$2.5 Billion by the Year 2026
The global market for Bioactive Wound Management estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period.
The global bioactive wound management market is growing led by factors including an ageing population, growing prevalence of tissue disorders, and escalating cases of chronic wounds. The growing prevalence of lifestyle associated disorders, especially diabetes is giving rise to diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers. The number of people (adults aged between 20-79 years) with diabetes is expected to grow from about 463 million in 2019 to reach 700 million by 2045.
These numbers also indicate the ratio of those suffering from Type II diabetes to increase in most countries. Overall, these growing cases represent opportunities and undeterred growth for global bioactive wound care management market in the coming years. At the same time, skin injuries and wound infection are also key factors driving demand for bioactive wound care management.
Meanwhile, wound infection is one of the key concerns for both healthcare providers and patients across the world, and the need for effective care and management for lowering infection makes way for bioactive wound care management solutions. The market already offers technologically advanced products such as occlusive dressings for skin injuries that allow a moist environment to be maintained for promoting active healing, and keratin-based products that when used together with injury dressings allow re-epithelialization of damaged skin tissue.
Alginates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$826.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Collagen-Based Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Bioactive Wound Management market. Alginate dressing is made using highly absorbent materials to promote wound healing. This dressing finds use in exudant wounds where excess fluid is present.
A key trend in the advanced wound care market is the emergence of combination dressings which are prepared using various available products of wound dressings in several different combinations, most generally including a biological agent and an antimicrobial material. Collagen and foam dressings, collagen hydrocolloid dressings, silver collagen dressings, and silver alginate dressings are some of the combination dressings that are being used for the treatment of chronic wounds.
Antimicrobial Dressings Segment to Reach $434 Million by 2026
Antimicrobial dressings are wound dressings that include an antiseptic agent that helps destroy microorganisms present in the wound. These dressings are mainly used for wounds that fail to heal due to increasing bacterial load, and for wounds that have a high risk of infection.
Rise in demand for these dressings is also due to the growing need to reduce hospital acquired infections, and rising prevalence of bacteria which is resistant to antibiotics. In the global Antimicrobial Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment.
These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$248.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.8 Million by the year 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021
- COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis & Patient Suffering Create Need for Effective Interventions
- Dwindling Revenues for Wound Care Practices
- Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage
- Wounds & Wound Management: An Insight
- Bioactive Wound Management: A Prelude
- Outlook
- Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds and the Need for Effective Wound Management Products
- Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
- Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to Advanced Products
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 90 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Acelity LP, Inc.
- ACell Inc.
- Convatec Group PLC
- Covalon Technologies Ltd.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- MiMedx Group, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- SYMATESE
- Wright Medical Group NV
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Effective Burn Wound Management with Bioactive Dressings
- Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on Treatment Solutions
- Understanding the Wound: A Widening Area of Interest
- "Smart" Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care
- Startups Enter the Fray
- Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
- Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant
- Conductive Bio-material Wound Dressings Beneficial for Wound Healing
- Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend
- Cellulose-based Dressings Exude Immense Potential for Chronic Wound Management
- 3D-Printed Stem Cells & Lasers to Kill Bacteria
- New Bioactive Wound Dressings
- Chitin, Chitosan and Derivatives
- Bioactive Glasses Show Promising Wound Healing Outcomes
- Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth
- COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients
- Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings
- Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market
- Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load
- Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria: A Pressing Concern
- Tissue Engineering in Wound Care
- Bioengineered Skin Substitutes
- Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care
- Macro Growth Drivers
- Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
- Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
- Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
