Eaton Offers Full Line of Aftermarket Components for Growing Automated Manual Transmission Market

Power management company Eaton today announced its Vehicle Group is now offering aftermarket gears, shafts, bearings and other components needed to repair automated manual transmissions (AMTs), including the Detroit® DT12®, Volvo® I-Shift, and Mack® mDrive™ AMTs.
"The share of vehicles with AMTs operating in North America is increasing and will soon become the largest segment of transmission replacements being performed in the marketplace," said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton's Vehicle Group North America. "Our growing product portfolio provides anyone replacing components or remanufacturing AMTs a one-stop resource for all popular manual transmissions and AMTs. Plus, it will carry our standard aftermarket warranty."
Now commercially available, Eaton offers more than 450 unique components, including gears, seals and bearings.
Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 87,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005223/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.