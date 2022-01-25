Global Urinary Incontinence Market (2021 to 2030) - by Product, Incontinence Type, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Urinary Incontinence Market by Product, Incontinence Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinary incontinence market was valued at $10,124.33 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,341.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The involuntary flow of urine due to a loss of bladder control is known as urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence devices aid in collecting and holding urine; such devices help in managing urinary incontinence effectively. People undergoing urinary incontinence suffer from urine leakage that cannot be controlled. Patients suffering from severe urinary incontinence are recommended surgical treatment that incorporates devices such as urinary catheter, vaginal slings, electrical stimulation devices, and artificial urinary sphincters.

Among the aforementioned incontinent devices, the most evidently used devices include indwelling catheters, external collecting systems, urine drainage bags, and catheters for intermittent catheterization (IC). In incontinence, there is involuntary or accidental release of the contents from the urinary bladder, known as urinary incontinence or over rectal muscle (bowel or flatulence) known as rectal incontinence. Incontinence is a widespread condition that ranges in severity from just a small leak to complete loss of bladder or bowel control.

Disposable incontinence products are primarily used by the people suffering from urinary incontinence. These are mostly used by the elderly population, who are unable to control the urinary influx. The disposable incontinence products are preferably made up of medical grade nonwoven fabrics. Medical nonwovens are a distinctive class of textile materials designed from fibers that are bonded together to form a lucid structure. Medical nonwovens are either made up of natural fiber-like cotton, linen, or of synthetic materials such as polypropylene, polyester, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and others. Medical nonwoven disposable incontinence products are commonly used in surgical processes, serving as a barrier to microorganisms, and prevent infections.

Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries along with increase in aging population that is highly susceptible to urological conditions drive the growth of the urinary incontinence devices market. In addition, the increase in the urinary incontinent patients transitioning from conventional solutions is set to increase in near future. Further, high risk of associative urological conditions among people supplements the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices and post-operative complications associated with the devices hamper the market growth. Moreover, the growth in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for key vendors in this market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices & rising

demand for minimally invasive procedures

Increase in aging population coupled with high risk of urological

disorders

Rise in shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products

Growth in elderly population

Efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices coupled with underreported cases of urinary incontinence

Post-operative complications associated with the devices

Rise in concerns toward disposal products

Opportunities

Growth in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies

Rise in technology integration

Companies Mentioned

Becton

Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Caldera Medical

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group plc

Cook Group Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Laborie Medical

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Domtar Corporation

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

