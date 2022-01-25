Alarm.com to Announce 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 24, 2022

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM, the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2021 fourth quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.
What: Alarm.com 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, Februrary 24, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Conf ID: 7975398
Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (866) 588-3290
International: (262) 558-6169
Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 6:30 p.m. ET on March 3, 2022)
Webcast: http://investors.alarm.com/
About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005311/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.