BRS Media's dotFM Releases Ranking of Top .FM Sites and Brands, .FM Top 100 Hits of 2021

The .FM TLD's Annual ranking of the top sites, sounds and brands building success On Air & Online!

BRS Media, a diverse and growing media e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive media companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, has released the annual year-end ranking of the Top 100 Hits of 2021, the year's top .FM sites and brands.

For the 10th year in a row, dotFM's year-end top 100 ranking, ".FM Top 100 Hits of 2021" lists the top sites and brands from the past year under the .FM namespace. The Top 100 hits represent some of the most innovative and creative brands in podcasting, streaming media and social entertainment today. The .FM Top 100 Hits of 2021 chart is available at: https://Get.fm/2021Top100

"Over the past decade we have seen a meaningful shift in usage reflecting the diversity in the FM namespace; the inspiration and originality of dotFM clients is exciting," remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media Inc. "This past year almost all of the Top 100 realized considerable growth in queries, in part from the significant DNS upgrade in early 2021 dramatically increasing the network nodes worldwide from 30 to over 356 across 6 continents."

Highlights from the 2021 ranking: The fastest growing category in 2021 continues to be Podcast Apps, Podcast Hosting and Podcasters. For the first time in history all five of the top listings are in the podcasting category, with global podcast platform Castbox.fm (No. 1) topping the list for the 3rd year in a row. Podsight's pdst.fm (No. 2), Podcast App/Services Anchor.fm (No. 3) and Megaphone.fm (No. 5), both Spotify owned companies, and Omny.fm (No. 4) from Triton Digital's Omny Studio finish off the top five.

Today, the .FM TLD is one of the best recognized and most successful rebranded Top-Level Domains in the history of the Internet and represents some of the most innovative brands in Broadcasting, Podcasting, Streaming and Social entertainment. The comprehensive portfolio of registrants not only includes broadcasters, Internet radio, podcasters, and the music community but also interactive companies, premier social media ventures, and streaming entrepreneurs worldwide.

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available through most ICANN Accredited Registrars or any worldwide .FM Registrar Partners (https://get.fm/registrars) like: Namecheap, Go Daddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Gandi.net, United Domains and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available at https://Get.fm

About BRS Media, Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media was established in 1995, and is celebrating 25 years Online, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio's only Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; Main Street Branding™, helping Clients Assemble a World Class Identity and iRadio® Service. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005284/en/