Banc of California Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Banc of California, Inc. BANC today reported net income of $5.8 million and net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $4.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share. This compares to net income of $23.2 million and net income available to common stockholders of $21.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $13.5 million of pre-tax merger costs and $11.3 million of provision for credit losses for the loans acquired in the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp acquisition. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income totaled $62.3 million and net income available to common stockholders totaled $50.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share. The year-to-date results for 2021 included $27.1 million of pre-tax merger costs and provision for credit losses related to the acquisition of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Fourth quarter summary:

Completed the acquisition of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (the "PMB Acquisition") on October 18, 2021, for total purchase consideration of $225.4 million, adding $1.54 billion in total assets, $962.9 million in loans and $1.28 billion in deposits at acquisition date

Completed the system conversion for the PMB Acquisition in November 2021

Return on average assets of 0.24%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets of 1.39%, up from 1.34% in the prior quarter

Net interest margin of 3.28%, flat with the prior quarter

Average cost of total deposits of 0.11%, a 4 basis point decrease from the previous quarter

Noninterest-bearing deposit balances represented 37% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, up from 26% a year earlier

Allowance for credit losses at 1.35% of total loans and 187% of non-performing loans

Non-performing loans increased 15.2% to $52.6 million as a result of loans acquired in the PMB Acquisition

Common Equity Tier 1 capital at 11.38%

Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, "Our continued organic growth and initial benefits of the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp acquisition combined to produce a significant improvement in our core earnings power during the fourth quarter, with our adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income increasing 18% from the prior quarter and our adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets increasing 5 basis points to 1.39%. We finished the year with one of our largest quarters of loan fundings, with well balanced production across markets, asset classes and industries, while our deposit mix continued to improve with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing to 37% of total deposits at the end of 2021 and our spot rate cost of deposits declining to 0.07%."

Mr. Wolff continued, "We continue to see good loan demand and high quality lending opportunities, and the deposit gathering engine we have built enables us to fund these loans with low-cost core deposits. With the combination of our continued momentum in business development, the positive impact of the Pacific Mercantile acquisition, and our increasing level of asset sensitivity, we believe we are very well positioned to deliver continued growth in revenue, earnings per share and franchise value."

Lynn Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer of Banc of California, said, "Excluding the loans added from the Pacific Mercantile acquisition, we saw continued improvement in our asset quality with non-performing loans declining 32% from the end of the prior quarter, while criticized and classified loans declined 23%. Given the strength of our balance sheet and capital ratios, we remain in good position to redeem our Series E Preferred Stock during the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approval, which will provide another catalyst for earnings growth going forward."

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Acquisition

On October 18, 2021, we acquired Pacific Mercantile Bancorp pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of March 22, 2021. As a result of the PMB Acquisition, we issued approximately 11.9 million shares and $3.2 million in cash for total consideration of $225.4 million. We acquired $1.54 billion in total assets, including $962.9 million in loans, $1.3 billion in deposits, $17.5 million in trust preferred securities, and $57.2 million of goodwill. The PMB Acquisition reduced our tangible book value per share by approximately $0.10. The system conversion was completed in November 2021.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) Total interest and dividend income $ 81,573 $ 71,791 $ 69,677 $ 68,618 $ 73,530 $ 291,659 $ 290,607 Total interest expense 8,534 8,815 9,830 10,702 11,967 37,881 66,013 Net interest income 73,039 62,976 59,847 57,916 61,563 253,778 224,594 Total noninterest income 4,860 5,519 4,170 4,381 6,975 18,930 18,518 Total revenue 77,899 68,495 64,017 62,297 68,538 272,708 243,112 Total noninterest expense 58,127 37,811 40,559 46,735 38,950 183,232 199,033 Pre-tax / pre-provision income 19,772 30,684 23,458 15,562 29,588 89,476 44,079 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 11,262 (1,147 ) (2,154 ) (1,107 ) 991 6,854 29,719 Income tax expense 2,759 8,661 6,562 2,294 6,894 20,276 1,786 Net income $ 5,751 $ 23,170 $ 19,050 $ 14,375 $ 21,703 $ 62,346 $ 12,574 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders(1) $ 4,024 $ 21,443 $ 17,323 $ 7,825 $ 17,706 $ 50,563 $ (1,103 )

(1) Balance represents the net income (loss) available to common stockholders after subtracting preferred stock dividends, income allocated to participating securities, participating securities dividends, and impact of preferred stock redemption from net income (loss). Refer to the Statements of Operations for additional detail on these amounts.

Net interest income

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021

Net interest income increased $10.1 million to $73.0 million for the fourth quarter due to higher average interest-earning assets and a lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, offset by a lower yield on interest-earning assets and higher average interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin remained steady at 3.28% for the fourth quarter as the average earning-assets yield decreased 7 basis points and the average cost of total funding decreased 8 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 3.66% for the fourth quarter from 3.73% for the third quarter due primarily to the impact of cash balances added in the PMB Acquisition that was subsequently deployed later in the fourth quarter. Average loans increased by $888.0 million and average securities and other interest-earning assets increased $314.8 million due mostly to the PMB Acquisition. The average yield on loans increased 2 basis points to 4.20% during the fourth quarter as a result of the portfolio mix and an increase in prepayment penalties, offset by a decrease in total PPP income. The loan yield includes the impact of prepayment penalty fees, the net reversal or recapture of nonaccrual loan interest, accelerated discount accretion on the early payoff of purchased loans, and accelerated fees from PPP loan forgiveness; these items increased the loan yield by 12 basis points in the fourth quarter and 11 basis points in the third quarter.

The average cost of funds decreased 8 basis points to 0.41% for the fourth quarter from 0.49% for the third quarter. This decrease was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities due to an improved funding mix, including higher average noninterest-bearing deposits as a result of the PMB Acquisition. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 35% of total average deposits for the fourth quarter compared to 30% of total average deposits for the third quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits were $674.8 million higher in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter while average deposits were $1.09 billion higher for the linked quarters due mostly to the PMB Acquisition. Average Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances and other borrowings decreased $127.9 million, offset by the impact of $17.5 million of trust preferred securities added in the PMB Acquisition. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 6 basis points to 0.61% for the fourth quarter from 0.67% for the third quarter due to our continuing efforts to actively manage down the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 5 basis points to 0.17% for the fourth quarter from 0.22% for the third quarter. The average cost of total deposits decreased 4 basis points to 0.11% for the fourth quarter. The spot rate of total deposits was 0.07% at the end of the fourth quarter.

YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $29.2 million to $253.8 million from $224.6 million for 2020. Net interest income was positively impacted by higher average interest-earning assets, lower average interest-bearing liabilities and improved funding costs, offset by lower yields on average interest-earning assets. For the year ended December 31, 2021, average interest-earning assets increased $628.3 million to $7.79 billion, and the net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.26% compared to 3.13% for 2020.

The net interest margin expanded due to a 47 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds outpacing a 32 basis point decline in the average interest-earning assets yield. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.74% for the year ended December 31, 2021, from 4.06% for 2020 due mostly to the impact of lower average market interest rates on loan and securities yields over these same timeframes. The average fed funds rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 0.08% compared to 0.38% for 2020. The average yield on loans was 4.24% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 4.52% for 2020 and the average yield on securities decreased 48 basis points to 2.13% due mostly to CLOs repricing into the lower rate environment.

The average cost of funds decreased to 0.52% for the year ended December 31, 2021, from 0.99% for 2020. This decrease was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and the overall improved funding mix, including higher average noninterest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 51 basis points to 0.72% for the year ended December 31, 2021 from 1.23% for 2020 due to the combination of actively managing deposit pricing down into the lower interest rate environment and the overall reduced usage of FHLB advances to fund loan growth. Compared to 2020, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 58 basis points to 0.27% and the average cost of total deposits decreased 47 basis points to 0.19%. Additionally, average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $673.8 million or 50.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to 2020.

Provision for credit losses

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021

The provision for credit losses was $11.3 million for the fourth quarter, compared to a reversal of $1.1 million for the third quarter. The fourth quarter provision for credit losses of $11.3 million related to the initial charge for the expected lifetime losses related to loans acquired in the PMB Acquisition which are not credit impaired, referred to as "non-PCD loans", as well as the impact of net organic loan growth, specific reserves, improved economic forecasts and lower unfunded commitments at December 31, 2021.

YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the provision for credit losses was $6.9 million, compared to $29.7 million during 2020. The lower provision for credit losses was due primarily to improvements in key macro-economic forecast variables, such as unemployment and gross domestic product, lower specific reserves and consideration of credit quality metrics, offset partially by higher period end loan balances of $1.35 billion, which included the $11.3 million charge related to the initial allowance for credit losses established for non-PCD loans acquired in the PMB Acquisition.

Noninterest income

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021

Noninterest income decreased $659 thousand to $4.9 million for the fourth quarter due mostly to a decrease in all other income offset by increases in customer service fees and net gains on the sale of loans. The $1.0 million decrease in all other income was due mostly to the third quarter including an $841 thousand gain related to a sale-leaseback transaction. The $137 thousand increase in customer service fees was due mostly to the increase in customer activity as a result of the PMB Acquisition. Net gain on sale of loans totaled $275 thousand during the fourth quarter and related to the sale of $11.2 million in underperforming loans.

YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $412 thousand to $18.9 million compared to 2020. The increase in noninterest income was mainly due to higher customer service fees, income from bank-owned life insurance, and fair value gain for loans held for sale, offset by lower net gain on sale of securities and all other income. The $1.9 million increase in customer services fees was due mostly to higher deposit activity fees of $2.1 million. The increase in deposit activity fees is attributed to higher average deposit balances and our initiative to bring our service fee schedules more in line with market. Fair value adjustment for loans held for sale improved $1.7 million as 2020 included valuation losses on loans held for sale due to the impact of the decreases in market interest rates. There were no gains from sale of securities for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $2.0 million in net gains in 2020 from the sale of $20.7 million in securities, primarily consisting of corporate securities. The $1.7 million decrease in all other income is due mostly to 2020 including legal settlement income of $3.2 million and earnout income of $1.6 million which ended in 2020, offset by the increases from the aforementioned $841 thousand gain related to the sale-leaseback transaction, higher loan processing fees of $1.1 million and higher interest rate swap income of $502 thousand.

Noninterest expense

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021

Noninterest expense increased $20.3 million to $58.1 million for the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter. The increase was due mostly to higher merger-related costs of $12.5 million, salaries and employee benefits of $3.0 million, occupancy and equipment of $731 thousand, professional fees of $3.0 million, all other expense of $410 thousand and lower net gain in alternative energy partnership investments of $565 thousand. Total merger-related costs increased $12.5 million to $13.5 million for the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter as the result of severance, system conversion, facilities-related and other transaction costs. The increase in salaries and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment is due mostly to the increase in employees and facilities as a result of the PMB Acquisition. Professional fees included net indemnified legal expenses of $642 thousand in the fourth quarter compared to net recoveries of $2.2 million during the third quarter.

Total operating costs, defined as noninterest expense adjusted for certain expense items (refer to section Non-GAAP Measures), increased $4.5 million to $45.2 million for the fourth quarter compared to $40.7 million for the prior quarter primarily due to the higher salaries and benefits of $3.0 million, higher occupancy and equipment of $731 thousand, and higher all other expense of $410 thousand.

YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased $15.8 million to $183.2 million compared to the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to: (i) 2020 including a $26.8 million one-time charge related to the termination of our LAFC naming rights agreements, (ii) lower professional fees of $5.2 million, due mostly to a $3.0 million decrease in legal fees, net of insurance recoveries and a $1.9 million decrease in other professional fees, (iii) lower advertising fees of $2.8 million due to the termination of the LAFC agreements in May 2020, and (iv) lower all other expense of $4.2 million resulting from the previous year including a $2.5 million debt extinguishment fee for the early repayment of certain FHLB term advances and a $1.2 million charge for two legacy legal settlements combined with overall expense reduction efforts. These decreases were partially offset by: (i) higher salaries and employee benefits of $6.5 million due to the increase in personnel from the PMB Acquisition and higher commissions and incentive-based compensation due to higher production and financial performance levels, (ii) merger-related costs of $15.9 million, and (iii) higher operating costs in most other categories due to the impact of the PMB Acquisition.

Income taxes

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021

Income tax expense totaled $2.8 million for the fourth quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 32.4% compared to $8.7 million for the third quarter and an effective tax rate of 27.2%. The increase in effective tax rate during the fourth quarter was due mostly to the impact the PMB Acquisition had on our annual effective tax rate and other permanent items.

YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020

Income tax expense totaled $20.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to $1.8 million and an effective tax rate of 12.4% for 2020. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 differs from the 29.5% combined federal and state statutory rate due primarily to the net tax benefit of $2.5 million resulting from the exercise of all previously issued outstanding stock appreciation rights in the first quarter of 2021, the impact the PMB Acquisition, and other discrete tax items that impact our effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2021, total assets were $9.39 billion, which represented a linked-quarter increase of $1.12 billion. The following table shows selected balance sheet line items as of the dates indicated:

Amount Change December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Q4-21 vs. Q3-21 Q4-21 vs. Q4-20 ($ in thousands) Securities available-for-sale $ 1,315,703 $ 1,303,368 $ 1,353,154 $ 1,270,830 $ 1,231,431 $ 12,335 $ 84,272 Loans held-for-investment $ 7,251,480 $ 6,228,575 $ 5,985,477 $ 5,764,401 $ 5,898,405 $ 1,022,905 $ 1,353,075 Loans held-for-sale $ 3,408 $ 3,422 $ 2,853 $ 1,408 $ 1,413 $ (14 ) $ 1,995 Total assets $ 9,393,743 $ 8,278,741 $ 8,027,413 $ 7,933,459 $ 7,877,334 $ 1,115,002 $ 1,516,409 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,788,196 $ 2,107,709 $ 1,808,918 $ 1,700,343 $ 1,559,248 $ 680,487 $ 1,228,948 Total deposits $ 7,439,435 $ 6,543,225 $ 6,206,544 $ 6,142,042 $ 6,085,800 $ 896,210 $ 1,353,635 Borrowings (1) $ 775,445 $ 762,444 $ 871,973 $ 891,546 $ 796,110 $ 13,001 $ (20,665 ) Total liabilities $ 8,328,453 $ 7,433,938 $ 7,198,051 $ 7,128,766 $ 6,980,127 $ 894,515 $ 1,348,326 Total equity $ 1,065,290 $ 844,803 $ 829,362 $ 804,693 $ 897,207 $ 220,487 $ 168,083

(1) Represents Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank, Other Borrowings and Long Term Debt, net.

Investments

Securities available-for-sale increased $12.3 million during the fourth quarter to $1.32 billion at December 31, 2021 primarily due to purchases of $60.9 million, offset by payoffs of $30.5 million from CLO calls, principal payments of $13.1 million, and lower unrealized net gains of $4.5 million. The decrease in unrealized net gains was due mostly to decreases in the value of mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt securities and municipal securities as a result of increases in longer term interest rates during the fourth quarter, offset by improved pricing of CLOs. As of December 31, 2021, the securities portfolio included $519.0 million of CLOs, $433.5 million of agency securities, $119.0 million of municipal securities, $173.6 million of corporate debt securities, $56.0 million of residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and $14.6 million of SBA securities. The CLO portfolio, which is comprised only of AA and AAA rated securities, represented 39% of the total securities portfolio and the carrying value included an unrealized net loss of $2.3 million at December 31, 2021 compared to 42% of the total securities portfolio and an unrealized net loss of $2.5 million at September 30, 2021.

Loans

The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) Composition of held-for-investment loans Commercial real estate $ 1,311,105 $ 907,224 $ 871,790 $ 839,965 $ 807,195 Multifamily 1,361,054 1,295,613 1,325,770 1,258,278 1,289,820 Construction 181,841 130,536 150,557 169,122 176,016 Commercial and industrial 1,066,497 773,681 725,596 760,150 748,299 Commercial and industrial - warehouse lending 1,602,487 1,522,945 1,345,314 1,118,175 1,340,009 SBA 205,548 181,582 253,924 338,903 273,444 Total commercial loans 5,728,532 4,811,581 4,672,951 4,484,593 4,634,783 Single-family residential mortgage 1,420,023 1,393,696 1,288,176 1,253,251 1,230,236 Other consumer 102,925 23,298 24,350 26,557 33,386 Total consumer loans 1,522,948 1,416,994 1,312,526 1,279,808 1,263,622 Total gross loans $ 7,251,480 $ 6,228,575 $ 5,985,477 $ 5,764,401 $ 5,898,405 Composition percentage of held-for-investment loans Commercial real estate 18.1 % 14.6 % 14.6 % 14.6 % 13.7 % Multifamily 18.8 % 20.7 % 22.2 % 21.8 % 21.9 % Construction 2.5 % 2.1 % 2.5 % 2.9 % 3.0 % Commercial and industrial 14.7 % 12.4 % 12.1 % 13.2 % 12.7 % Commercial and industrial - warehouse lending 22.1 % 24.5 % 22.5 % 19.4 % 22.6 % SBA 2.8 % 2.9 % 4.2 % 5.9 % 4.6 % Total commercial loans 79.0 % 77.2 % 78.1 % 77.8 % 78.5 % Single-family residential mortgage 19.6 % 22.4 % 21.5 % 21.7 % 20.9 % Other consumer 1.4 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.6 % Total consumer loans 21.0 % 22.8 % 21.9 % 22.2 % 21.5 % Total gross loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Held-for-investment loans increased $1.02 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021 to $7.25 billion due in part to $905.3 million in loans added in the PMB Acquisition and outstanding at the end of the year. The increase in the fourth quarter included higher commercial real estate loans of $403.9 million, multifamily loans of $65.4 million, construction loans of $51.3 million, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans related to warehouse credit facilities of $79.5 million, other C&I loans of $292.8 million, and SBA loans of $24.0 million. The PMB Acquisition added $76.3 million in SBA PPP loans and $63.4 million in PPP loans were forgiven during the fourth quarter. At December 31, 2021, SBA loans included $123.1 million of PPP loans, net of fees.

The single-family residential mortgage loans increased by $26.3 million as a result of $210.2 million in purchases offset by repayment activity and other consumer loans increased by $79.6 million due mostly to auto loans from the PMB Acquisition.

The C&I industry concentrations in dollars and as a percentage of total outstanding C&I loan balances are summarized in the following table:

December 31, 2021 Amount % of Portfolio ($ in thousands) C&I Portfolio by Industry Finance and Insurance - Warehouse Lending $ 1,602,487 60 % Real Estate & Rental Leasing 252,610 9 % Finance and Insurance - Other 108,098 4 % Manufacturing 91,533 3 % Healthcare 85,666 3 % Gas Stations 71,381 3 % Wholesale Trade 54,227 2 % Professional Services 47,924 2 % Television / Motion Pictures 46,762 2 % Other Retail Trade 43,202 2 % Food Services 32,598 1 % Transportation 16,783 1 % Accommodations 2,069 — % All Other 213,644 8 % Total $ 2,668,984 100 %

Deposits

The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated:

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) Composition of deposits Noninterest-bearing checking $ 2,788,196 $ 2,107,709 $ 1,808,918 $ 1,700,343 $ 1,559,248 Interest-bearing checking 2,393,386 2,214,678 2,217,306 2,088,528 2,107,942 Savings and money market 1,751,135 1,661,013 1,593,724 1,684,703 1,646,660 Non-brokered certificates of deposit 506,718 559,825 586,596 668,468 755,727 Brokered certificates of deposit — — — — 16,223 Total deposits $ 7,439,435 $ 6,543,225 $ 6,206,544 $ 6,142,042 $ 6,085,800 Composition percentage of deposits Noninterest-bearing checking 37.5 % 32.2 % 29.1 % 27.7 % 25.6 % Interest-bearing checking 32.2 % 33.8 % 35.7 % 34.0 % 34.6 % Savings and money market 23.5 % 25.4 % 25.7 % 27.4 % 27.0 % Non-brokered certificates of deposit 6.8 % 8.6 % 9.5 % 10.9 % 12.4 % Brokered certificates of deposit — % — % — % — % 0.4 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Total deposits increased $896.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 to $7.44 billion at December 31, 2021 due mostly to $1.13 billion in deposits that were added in the PMB Acquisition and outstanding at the end of the year. The increase in the fourth quarter included higher noninterest-bearing checking balances of $680.5 million, interest-bearing checking of $178.7 million, and savings and money market balances of $90.1 million, offset by lower non-brokered certificates of deposit of $53.1 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $2.79 billion and represented 37% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.11 billion, or 32% of total deposits, at September 30, 2021.

Debt

Advances from the FHLB increased $70.3 million during the fourth quarter to $476.1 million at December 31, 2021, due to higher overnight advances. At December 31, 2021, FHLB advances included $70.0 million of overnight borrowings and $411.0 million in term advances with a weighted average life of 4.0 years and weighted average interest rate of 2.53%. Other borrowings totaled $25.0 million at December 31, 2021 and related to unsecured overnight borrowings from various financial institutions through the American Financial Exchange platform. Long-term debt increased $17.7 million during the fourth quarter primarily from trust preferred securities acquired from PMB.

Equity

At December 31, 2021, total stockholders' equity increased by $220.5 million to $1.07 billion and tangible common equity increased by $158.7 million to $869.6 million on a linked-quarter basis. The increase in total stockholders' equity for the fourth quarter included the value of the shares issued in the PMB Acquisition of $222.2 million, net income of $5.8 million and share-based award compensation of $1.3 million, offset by lower net accumulated other comprehensive income of $3.2 million, and dividends to common and preferred stockholders of $5.5 million. Book value per share increased to $15.48 as of December 31, 2021 from $14.76 at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share decreased to $13.88 as of December 31, 2021 from $13.99 at September 30, 2021.

Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 15.07% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.42% at December 31, 2021. The interim capital relief related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard increased the Bank's leverage ratio by approximately 11 basis points at December 31, 2021. The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Capital Ratios(1) Banc of California, Inc. Total risk-based capital ratio 15.07 % 14.73 % 15.33 % 15.87 % 17.01 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.63 % 12.35 % 12.71 % 13.17 % 14.35 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.38 % 10.86 % 11.14 % 11.50 % 11.19 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.42 % 9.80 % 9.89 % 9.62 % 10.90 % Banc of California, NA Total risk-based capital ratio 15.75 % 16.31 % 17.25 % 17.82 % 17.27 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.64 % 15.22 % 16.09 % 16.57 % 16.02 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.64 % 15.22 % 16.09 % 16.57 % 16.02 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.07 % 12.08 % 12.52 % 12.13 % 12.19 %

(1) December 31, 2021 capital ratios are preliminary.

Credit Quality

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Asset quality information and ratios ($ in thousands) Delinquent loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 40,142 $ 23,144 $ 16,983 $ 31,005 $ 13,981 90+ days delinquent 32,609 21,979 17,998 30,292 17,636 Total delinquent loans $ 72,751 $ 45,123 $ 34,981 $ 61,297 $ 31,617 Total delinquent loans to total loans 1.00 % 0.72 % 0.58 % 1.06 % 0.54 % Non-performing assets, excluding loans held-for-sale Non-accrual loans $ 52,558 $ 45,621 $ 51,299 $ 55,920 $ 35,900 90+ days delinquent and still accruing loans — — — — 728 Non-performing loans 52,558 45,621 51,299 55,920 36,628 Other real estate owned — — 3,253 — — Non-performing assets $ 52,558 $ 45,621 $ 54,552 $ 55,920 $ 36,628 ALL to non-performing loans 176.16 % 161.16 % 147.93 % 141.90 % 221.22 % Non-performing loans to total loans held-for-investment 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.86 % 0.97 % 0.62 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.56 % 0.55 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.46 % Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) Performing TDRs $ 12,538 $ 5,835 $ 6,029 $ 6,347 $ 4,733 Non-performing TDRs 4,146 2,366 3,120 4,130 4,264 Total TDRs $ 16,684 $ 8,201 $ 9,149 $ 10,477 $ 8,997

Total delinquent loans increased $27.6 million in the fourth quarter to $72.8 million at December 31, 2021, due mostly to additions of $45.8 million, offset by $5.8 million returning to current status and $12.5 million in other reductions including paydowns. The additions included (i) $19.1 million in loans acquired in the PMB Acquisition consisting mostly of $10.1 million in commercial & industrial loans and $8.5 million in SBA PPP and (ii) $25.8 million in single-family residential mortgage loans. At December 31, 2021, delinquent loans included SFR loans of $31.9 million, SBA PPP loans of $8.5 million and other SBA loans of $10.8 million of which $17.2 million is guaranteed, and other loans of $21.5 million.

Non-performing loans increased $6.9 million to $52.6 million as of December 31, 2021, of which $19.8 million, or 38%, relates to loans in a current payment status. The fourth quarter increase was due mostly to the addition of $35.5 million in non-performing loans, including $21.6 million from the PMB Acquisition, offset by $3.7 million in loans returning to accrual status and $24.9 million in payoffs, paydowns, charge-offs and sales. At December 31, 2021, non-performing loans included (i) a $12.8 million commercial & industrial relationship acquired from PMB, (ii) SBA PPP loans of $5.5 million and other SBA loans totaling $11.1 million, of which $14.3 million is guaranteed, (iii) SFR loans totaling $7.1 million, and (iv) other commercial loans of $15.8 million.

In light of the pandemic, we provided support to clients by granting loan deferments or forbearances. The loans on deferment or forbearance status as of the dates indicated are shown below:

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Count Amount(1) % of Loans in Category Count Amount(1) % of Loans in Category ($ in thousands) Single-family residential mortgage 19 $ 20,245 1 % 40 $ 49,501 4 % All other loans 3 4,317 — % 5 4,691 — % Total 22 $ 24,562 — % 45 $ 54,192 1 %

(1) Includes loans in the process of deferment or forbearance which are not reported as delinquent.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) Allowance for loan losses (ALL) Balance at beginning of period $ 73,524 $ 75,885 $ 79,353 $ 81,030 $ 90,927 Initial reserve for purchased credit-deteriorated loans(1) 13,650 — — — — Loans charged off (8,108 ) (327 ) (886 ) (565 ) (11,520 ) Recoveries 2,628 532 26 172 609 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (5,480 ) 205 (860 ) (393 ) (10,911 ) Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 10,890 (2,566 ) (2,608 ) (1,284 ) 1,014 Balance at end of period $ 92,584 $ 73,524 $ 75,885 $ 79,353 $ 81,030 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Balance at beginning of period $ 5,233 $ 3,814 $ 3,360 $ 3,183 $ 3,206 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 372 1,419 454 177 (23 ) Balance at end of period 5,605 5,233 3,814 3,360 3,183 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 98,189 $ 78,757 $ 79,699 $ 82,713 $ 84,213 ALL to total loans 1.28 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.37 % ACL to total loans 1.35 % 1.26 % 1.33 % 1.43 % 1.43 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.38 % 1.29 % 1.38 % 1.51 % 1.48 % ACL to NPLs 186.82 % 172.63 % 155.36 % 147.91 % 229.91 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment 0.32 % (0.01 ) % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.77 % Reserve for loss on repurchased loans Balance at beginning of period $ 5,023 $ 5,095 $ 5,383 $ 5,515 $ 5,487 Initial provision for loan repurchases — — — — — (Reversal of) provision for loan repurchases (675 ) (42 ) (99 ) (132 ) 28 Utilization of reserve for loan repurchases — (30 ) (189 ) — — Balance at end of period $ 4,348 $ 5,023 $ 5,095 $ 5,383 $ 5,515

(1) Represents the amounts, at acquisition date, of expected credit losses on PCD loans and expected recoveries of PCD loans charged-off prior to acquisition date that we have a contractual right to receive.

The allowance for expected credit losses (ACL), which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $98.2 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $78.8 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. The $19.4 million increase in the ACL was due to: (i) a $13.7 million initial allowance for credit losses established for purchased credit-deteriorated ("PCD") loans from the PMB Acquisition, (ii) an $11.3 million initial charge for all other loans acquired from PMB, partially offset by (iii) net charge-offs of $5.5 million, including $2.3 million of net charge-offs related to loans acquired in the PMB Acquisition. The ACL coverage of non-performing loans was 187% at December 31, 2021 compared to 173% at September 30, 2021.

At the date of acquisition, a reserve is established for PCD loans using our current expected credit losses methodology with a corresponding adjustment to the acquired loan balance. Similarly, a reserve is also established for loans not considered PCD loans, however, this reserve is established through a charge to the provision for credit losses.

Our ACL methodology uses a nationally recognized, third-party model that includes many assumptions based on historical and peer loss data, current loan portfolio risk profile including risk ratings, and economic forecasts including macroeconomic variables (MEVs) released by our model provider during December 2021. The December 2021 forecasts reflect a consistent view of the economy as compared to the September 2021 forecasts. While the current forecasts generally reflect an improving economy with the availability of the vaccine and other factors, there continues to be uncertainty regarding the impact of inflation (lasting or transitory), COVID-19 variants, further government stimulus, supply chain issues, and the ultimate pace of economic recovery. Accordingly, the economic assumptions used in the model and the resulting ACL level and provision consider both the positive assumptions and potential uncertainties.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,873 $ 185,840 $ 163,332 $ 379,509 $ 220,819 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 250 — — — — Securities available-for-sale 1,315,703 1,303,368 1,353,154 1,270,830 1,231,431 Loans held-for-sale 3,408 3,422 2,853 1,408 1,413 Loans held-for-investment 7,251,480 6,228,575 5,985,477 5,764,401 5,898,405 Allowance for loan losses (92,584 ) (73,524 ) (75,885 ) (79,353 ) (81,030 ) Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock 44,632 44,604 44,569 44,964 44,506 Servicing rights, net 1,309 1,022 1,162 1,407 1,454 Other real estate owned, net — — 3,253 — — Premises and equipment, net 112,868 114,011 118,649 120,071 121,520 Alternative energy partnership investments, net 25,888 25,196 24,068 23,809 27,977 Goodwill 94,301 37,144 37,144 37,144 37,144 Other intangible assets, net 6,411 1,787 2,069 2,351 2,633 Deferred income tax, net 50,774 40,659 41,628 47,877 45,957 Income tax receivable 7,952 2,107 4,084 210 1,105 Bank owned life insurance investment 123,720 113,884 113,168 112,479 111,807 Right of use assets 35,442 29,054 20,364 22,069 19,633 Other assets 184,316 221,592 188,324 184,283 192,560 Total assets $ 9,393,743 $ 8,278,741 $ 8,027,413 $ 7,933,459 $ 7,877,334 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,788,196 $ 2,107,709 $ 1,808,918 $ 1,700,343 $ 1,559,248 Interest-bearing deposits 4,651,239 4,435,516 4,397,626 4,441,699 4,526,552 Total deposits 7,439,435 6,543,225 6,206,544 6,142,042 6,085,800 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 476,059 405,738 490,419 635,105 539,795 Other borrowings 25,000 100,000 125,000 — — Long-term debt, net 274,386 256,706 256,554 256,441 256,315 Reserve for loss on repurchased loans 4,348 5,023 5,095 5,383 5,515 Lease liabilities 40,675 30,390 21,588 23,173 20,647 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 68,550 92,856 92,851 66,622 72,055 Total liabilities 8,328,453 7,433,938 7,198,051 7,128,766 6,980,127 Commitments and contingent liabilities Preferred stock 94,956 94,956 94,956 94,956 184,878 Common stock 646 527 527 526 522 Common stock, class B non-voting non-convertible 5 5 5 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 854,873 631,512 630,654 629,844 634,704 Retained earnings 147,894 147,682 129,307 115,004 110,179 Treasury stock (40,827 ) (40,827 ) (40,827 ) (40,827 ) (40,827 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 7,743 10,948 14,740 5,185 7,746 Total stockholders' equity 1,065,290 844,803 829,362 804,693 897,207 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,393,743 $ 8,278,741 $ 8,027,413 $ 7,933,459 $ 7,877,334