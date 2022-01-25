STEMscopes Wins Two Awards in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021

The STEMscopes suite and STEMscopes Science from Accelerate Learning have been selected as winners in Tech & Learning magazine's Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021. The STEMscopes suite was honored in the Primary Education category, and STEMscopes Science was chosen in the Secondary Education category.
The Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 contest recognizes educational technology that exceptionally supported teachers and students last year. Tech & Learning's panel of educators evaluated the nominations based on a set of criteria that included: the product's ability to support different learning environments and student needs, value, versatility, and ease of use. The contest focused on outstanding products that supported education no matter the learning environment, whether face-to-face, remote, or in between.
"2021 was another challenging year for schools, so it was inspiring to see both educators and the industry continue to come up with new solutions to support teaching and learning," said Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser. "Our judges were impressed with the creativity presented by our Best of 2021 nominees, many of whom found new and innovative ways to use technology to ensure students continue to get an equitable education in any learning environment."
STEMscopes is built from the ground up to today's standards by practicing educators. Each curriculum program incorporates the flexible 5E plus Intervention and Acceleration model to bring STEM to life. Available in a digital format, enhanced by print materials, and brought to life through hands-on kits, STEMscopes empowers students to engage in inquiry and investigation, and make real-world connections to deepen their learning and ignite a passion for STEM.
About STEMscopes
STEMscopes is a comprehensive suite of results-oriented STEM curriculum and professional development solutions used by 6 million students and 600,000 teachers across all 50 states. Created by educators for educators, STEMscopes is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any kind of learning environment. STEMscopes was developed by Accelerate Learning Inc. in partnership with Rice University. Accelerate Learning's world-class solutions have earned accolades from numerous industry programs, including the 2021 Educators Pick Best of STEM Awards, Supes' Choice Awards, Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, EdTech Digest Cool Tool Awards, CODiE Awards, and more. For information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864.
