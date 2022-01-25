Audax Private Debt Provides Financing to Support CIVC Partners' Acquisition of InnovateMR

Audax Private Debt announced that, as Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger, it provided a unitranche credit facility to support CIVC Partners' ("CIVC") investment in InnovateMR (or the "Company").

Headquartered in Calabasas, CA, InnovateMR is one of the fastest growing providers of tech-enabled survey and sampling services to market research agencies, consulting firms, and corporations. InnovateMR focuses on enhancing the quality of its clients' market research by using its proprietary software, deep respondent sourcing and screening expertise, and client service model to provide insights professionals timely access to high quality, unique survey respondent populations.

"As a leader in the research and insights industry that consistently provides clients with high quality data and speed of service, we believe that InnovateMR has demonstrated that it is poised for growth and continued success," said Peter Stern, Managing Director at Audax Private Debt. "Now more than ever, clients are demanding and heavily relying upon the innovative and next-generation products and services that InnovateMR is delivering, a trend that we expect to continue. We are thrilled to partner with CIVC and the InnovateMR team to support the Company in this exciting next chapter."

"Audax Private Debt has been a reliable and engaged financing partner for us," said Doug Potters, Partner at CIVC Partners. "We see a tremendous amount of opportunity and potential to help the Company scale and take it to the next level. We look forward to working with both the Audax and InnovateMR teams as we continue to grow the Company's platform, including further enhancing its already robust full managed-service offerings."

About InnovateMR

Founded in 2014, InnovateMR is one of the fastest growing providers of tech-enabled survey and sampling services to market research agencies, consulting firms, and corporations. Innovate focuses on enhancing the quality of its clients' market research by using its proprietary software, deep respondent sourcing and screening expertise, and client service model to provide insights professionals timely access to high quality, unique survey respondent populations. For more information, please visit www.innovatemr.com.

About Audax Private Debt

Based in New York, Audax Private Debt is a leading debt capital partner for North American middle market companies. Since its inception in 2000, Audax Private Debt has invested over $26 billion across more than 960 companies in support of over 260 private equity sponsors, and has raised over $19 billion in capital. The platform offers its clients a range of financing solutions, including first lien, stretch senior, unitranche, second lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments. With more than 45 investment professionals and over 100 total employees, Audax Private Debt provides financing certainty, add-on investment capability, and the experience and collaborative approach to partner with private equity firms and their portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.audaxprivatedebt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Audax Private Debt is an integral part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco.

About CIVC Partners, L.P.

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in the business services sector. Since 1989, the team has invested $1.9 billion in 71 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VI. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com.

