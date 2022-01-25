H.I.G. Capital Expands its Capital Formation Group with the Addition of Dyice Ellis-Beckham and Sergei Schmidt

H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $47 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that Dyice Ellis-Beckham and Sergei Schmidt have joined the firm's Capital Formation Group. Both Dyice and Sergei will be based in H.I.G.'s New York office and responsible for capital raising and investor relations activities in North America.

Dyice joins H.I.G. as a Managing Director from Invesco's Institutional Sales group, where she was responsible for business development and capital raising activities across Invesco's platform. Prior to Invesco, Dyice held similar roles at Satellite Asset Management, Lehman Brothers Asset Management and Deutsche Asset Management.

Sergei joins H.I.G. as a Principal from Varde Partners, where he was a Senior Relationship Manager responsible for institutional business development in North America. Prior to Varde, Sergei held similar roles at Pretium Partners and PIMCO, focused on institutional fundraising in traditional and alternative assets.

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation, commented: "We are delighted to welcome both Dyice and Sergei to H.I.G. Dyice and Sergei are key additions to serve our expanding North American investor base at a time when the firm's investment activities are at an all-time high. H.I.G. has experienced tremendous growth across our global platform in private equity, credit, and real assets strategies. We look forward to Dyice and Sergei partnering with our long-standing, H.I.G. relationships during this exciting time for the firm and our investors."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $47 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

