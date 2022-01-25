Vylla Home Opens Office in Jackson, Wyoming

Vylla Home's new Jackson office will provide diverse residential real estate services to customers in Wyoming.

Since 2008, Vylla Home has been ensuring the path to homeownership is simple and seamless for everyone. This past December, Vylla Home opened its office in Jackson, Wyoming, to provide real estate services for Wyoming and neighboring states in the future.

"As Vylla Home continues to expand its nationwide footprint, Wyoming and the western states represent another great opportunity," said Bruce Rose, CEO and Founder of The Carrington Companies. "The Jackson Hole area is an affluent, growing resort market, and it is the perfect setting for the expertise and resources the real estate agents of Vylla Home and The Carrington Companies can provide to homebuyers and sellers."

According to Mr. Rose, the median listing home price in the Jackson Hole area was $2.1 million in December 2021, trending up more than 24 percent year-over-year; and the growing market represents a great opportunity for the highly capable real estate agents of Vylla Home.

"Our new base in Jackson provides the perfect opportunity for not only serving the Wyoming markets, but also our expansion goals to the states of Idaho, Montana and South Dakota," said Rose.

Vylla Home is uniquely positioned to provide market insight and expertise that far exceeds a typical real estate brokerage, because they provide nearly every aspect of homeownership under one roof. Vylla Home's footprint across 36 states and more than 1,100 agents nationwide – plus its experience of over 13 years in the industry – delivers a truly progressive approach to the real estate process and creates extraordinary experiences for its customers.

"We're proud to now offer our real estate services to the exceptional community of Jackson Hole and across the state of Wyoming," said Chad Ruggles, SVP of Vylla Home. "With the expertise of our local team and the real estate, lending and settlement solutions Vylla Home and its affiliates provide, clients can now enjoy the process of homeownership without complication or confusion. We make homeownership simple, and bring these benefits to every community we serve."

The new Vylla Home Jackson office, located at 945 W. Broadway, will offer all of Vylla's homeownership services, and house a professional real estate team that will look to expand and grow its members in the coming months. Assisting buyers and sellers at the new Vylla Home location in Jackson are two experienced real estate professionals:

Mike Jorgenson, Area Vice President and Broker, was raised in Jackson Hole, is a 45-year resident of the valley and has an intimate understanding of the market and all the area has to offer. Licensed in 2006, Jorgenson has extensive experience in many phases of real estate transactions, including ranch sales, resort properties, luxury estates and development opportunities.

John Long, Area Vice President and Associate Broker, has lived and worked in Jackson Hole since 2002, and has a deep knowledge of the region's opportunities for homeownership, real estate investment and more. Licensed in 2008, Long has extensive experience and market knowledge to assist clients buying and selling real estate across the valley – whether those might be residential buyers new to the area, or experienced commercial investors looking for properties or land. Long also is a long-time ski instructor, including helping to train coaches for Jackson Hole's famous Steep and Deep Camp, and at one time was a professional freeskier.

"I'm excited to continue serving my clients, and assist even more buyers and sellers in the Jackson Hole region," said Jorgenson. "John and I are thrilled to join the experienced team at Vylla Home and bring national resources to our local community."

For more information on Vylla Home services, please visit vyllahome.com, or call (877) 315-2773.

