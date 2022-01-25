The Worldwide Flavonoid Industry is Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Flavonoid Market by Product type, Form, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flavonoid market was valued at $1,497.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,717.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Flavonoid is one of the category of plant polyphenols which has antioxidant properties. They are majorly responsible for the pigments or colors in vegetables, fruits and flowers. In plants, these colors protect the plants from environmental stress as they are potent with antioxidants. Flavonoid is also industrially manufactured majorly by product types including isoflavones, anthocyanin and others.
Flavonoid is largely used in the nutraceuticals industry. This is attributed to the high consumption and demand for nutraceutical supplements containing flavonoid such as isoflavones and anthocyanin which in turn is driving the growth of the market. In addition, Flavonoid in the pharmaceutical industry is used for It has polyphenolic structure, for that it become responsible for different pharmacological activities. This in turn is also propelling the growth of the market. However, Lack of consumer awareness regarding availability of flavonoid as a dietary supplement is restricting the growth of the market. Nevertheless, Upsurge in the usage of flavonoid in the Food & beverages Industry is likely to offer immense opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The global flavonoid market is segmented are categorized into product type, form application and region. By product type, it is classified into isoflavones, anthocyanin and others. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food & beverages and cosmetics. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina and Rest of LAMEA).
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current flavonoid market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global flavonoid market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising adoption of flavonoid in nutraceuticals industry
- Rising usage of flavonoid in pharmaceutical industry
- Growing usage of flavonoid in cosmetic industry
Restraints
- Lack of consumer awareness regarding availability of flavonoid as a dietary supplement
- Potential threat of substitution
Opportunities
- Upsurge in the usage of flavonoid in the Food Industry
- Introduction of dietary supplements in untapped market
Companies Mentioned
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Artemis International
- BASF SE
- Eevia Health
- Enomark Biotech
- Givaudan International SA
- Indena S.p.A
- Natac
- Nexira
- Xi'an Yuensun Biological Technology Co. LTD
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bbskcp
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005687/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
