Global Digital Therapeutics Market Trajectory & Analytics Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach US$12.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Digital Therapeutics estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period. B2B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.8% CAGR to reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the B2C segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Digital Therapeutics market.

Digital therapeutics (DTx), an emerging trend in the rapidly growing mobile health (mHealth) space comprises software programs that blend medical intervention with digital platforms for treatment of medical disorder or conditions. Digital therapeutics enables improved health monitoring, prevention and management leading to improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare expenditure.

With rising penetration of smartphones and internet usage, digital therapeutics can offer basic medical guidance, work in combination with drug regimens, use cognitive stimulation to induce behavioural changes, connect with wearables and medical equipment through the use of mobile apps.

Rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, technological advancements, benefits of digital therapeutics, and pressing need to curb rising healthcare costs are key growth drivers spurring significant growth in the global market. Strong adoption of digital platforms like smartphones, apps, electronic wearables, mobile internet; growing focus on value based care; and rising venture capital investments in digital health based business models spur growth in the market.

The momentum is likely to accelerate further with advent of next-generation technologies such as IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as these `high-tech` modalities hold immense potential to augment roll out of DTx interventions as a complementary product or as a complete replacement to traditional therapeutics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $909.2 Million by 2026

The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$909.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.8% and 22.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The United States and Europe represent key markets, led supported by well-developed digital infrastructure that provides the foundation for DTx. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is driven by rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and growing geriatric population.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Therapeutics Continue to Attract Venture Capital Investments

Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market

Select Digital Therapeutics Startups

Pipeline Products Drive Growth Prospects

Select FDA Approved DTx

A Snapshot of Select DTx Pipeline Products

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Improving Clinical Outcomes

Why Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals are joining the Digital Therapeutics Bandwagon?

Pharma Majors Foray into Uncharted Territory

Pharmaceutical Companies Team Up with Payers to Seek Reimbursement

Growing Need to Break the Stigma Associated with Mental Health Augurs well for Digital Therapeutics

Select Mental Health Stats Worldwide

Potential Areas for Digital Therapeutics

Pandemic Pulls up Lever for Digital Mental Healthcare

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Focus on Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth Opportunities

Role of Digital Therapeutics in Type 2 Diabetes Reversal

Growing Overweight and Obese Population Benefit Market Prospects

Managing Heart Failure through Digital Interventions

Neurological Conditions

How Digital Therapeutics is Changing Oncology Care Landscape?

Data Generation for Drug Development

Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth

Mobile Healthcare Gains Momentum amid the Pandemic

Delivery through Wearable Devices Holds Strong Potential

Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth

Digital Therapeutics Evolves as a Viable Solution for Medication Adherence

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health Conditions: A Vital Growth Driver

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

