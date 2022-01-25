Global Small Domestic Appliances Market (2021 to 2030) - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Small Domestic Appliances Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small domestic appliances market size was valued at $176,804.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $581,657.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Growing urbanized population creates huge demand for small domestic appliances as people living in metro cities are considerably seeking for high standard of living. Thus, people are increasingly demanding for advanced and smart domestic appliances during the forecast period. Increased personal disposable income and affordable credit facilities are promoting people to improve and design their living rooms, and kitchens. Surge in innovation in the home appliances promotes people to replace their old model appliances with new smart appliances.

High price and remarkable popularity of residential and commercial small domestic appliances brands have led to the advent of counterfeit brands. Counterfeit brands are generally prevalent in the developing economies where customers are highly price-sensitive. This factor restricts the sale of the existing original small domestic appliances brands in these regions.

Outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the overall growth of the small domestic appliances market. During lockdown period, people were choosing to replace their old appliances with smart and advanced appliances, furthermore, due to increased number of COVID-19 cases, hospitals, clinics, railways stations, airports authorities had given top priority for cleaning and hygiene of these places, thus, outbreak of COVID-19 has positively affected the overall growth of the domestic appliances market

According to the small domestic appliances market analysis, the small domestic appliances market segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end user and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into cooking/baking and heating appliances, kitchen appliances, personal and animal care, textile handling appliances, cleaning appliances, air-treatment appliances and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, brand outlets, retail stores, e-commerce and others. By end user, the market is categorized into, residential and commercial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Middle East and Rest of LAMEA).

Europe has gained significant share in the global small domestic appliances market in 2020 and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period. A considerable growth rate is anticipated for new, advanced and smart residential and commercial appliances for the residential and commercial segment. In addition, there has been a huge increase in demand from the major countries in Europe such as France, Spain, the UK and Russia. Increasing preference for hustle free lifestyle and growing industrial application of air purifiers, vacuum cleaner and dishwashers, are supporting the growth of small domestic appliances in the region. Product innovation and quick adoption for the technological advanced appliances are further adding to the growth of the small domestic appliances market in Europe.

