2022 LiDAR for Automotive Patent Landscape - Featuring Bosch, Denso and Mitsubishi Among Many More Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "LiDAR for Automotive Patent Landscape 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a clear overview of the most active patent applicants as well as a presentation of newcomers to the patent landscape.
Furthermore, patent segmentation reveals the IP position of patent assignees by LiDAR technology. The IP landscape analysis shows that where major IP players are involved, the competition is mainly focused on mechanical LiDAR. In addition, recent inventions indicate that LiDAR is a mature technology where the main innovations are no longer related to LiDAR itself but to LiDAR assembly, as well as control or calibration methods.
Technologies providing embedded software to reduce interference and parasitics (including environmental hazards) and maintain LiDAR performance in all conditions are the main technologies described in recent patent applications. Despite their advantages and promises, solid-state LiDAR solutions (OPA, flash) remain very small IP segments where a limited number of IP players are competing.
Report's Key Features:
- PDF with > 140 slides
- Excel file > 11.900 patent families and hyperlink to an updated online database (legal status, documents etc.)
- IP trends, including time evolution of published patents and countries of patent filings
- Ranking of main patent assignees
- Newcomers in the IP landscape
- Patent categorization by type of LiDAR (mechanical, MEMS micromirrors, OPA, flash, ToF, FMCW, phase-shift, etc.)
- IP position of key players, and relative strength of their patent portfolios.
- Current main technological approaches
- IP profiles of 35+ key players (tier one suppliers, LiDAR pure players, robotaxi/autonomous vehicle makers), including IP dynamics, legal status and geographical coverage of patents, IP strategies, key patents and recent IP developments
- Excel database with all patents analyzed in the report, including technology segmentation and hyperlinks to an updated online database
Over the last 7 years, the automotive industry has strongly believed that LiDAR would be one of the key sensors to develop high-level Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and 3D mapping solutions, unlocking the door to autonomous vehicles and robotaxis. Today, the market for LiDAR in automotive is divided between ADAS and robotic vehicles.
In this context, the publisher is releasing a new patent landscape report covering the whole supply chain of LiDAR for automotive applications, from electronic components, optical systems and LiDAR devices to systems using LiDAR and computing. Patent landscape analysis is the perfect complement to market research, to fully comprehend the competitive landscape and technology roadmap, keep up with new technology developments, anticipate future technology adoption, and understand the different competitors' strategies. This kind of patent landscape report reveals the companies, technical solutions and strategies not identified through standard market analysis.
The intellectual property (IP) landscape also confirms the strong enthusiasm for LiDAR. Indeed, since 2018 the industry has witnessed the entrance of many LiDAR pure players that contribute to the very strong acceleration in patenting activity. Furthermore, the low number of academics among patent applicants attests to the maturity of the technology. These players are today competing against well-established tier-one suppliers that benefit from their early activity related to low-level ADAS systems back in the 2000s.
The strong competition has already led to significant changes in the LiDAR-related patent landscape over the last 2 years. Indeed, Denso lost its leading IP position to Bosch. Chinese LiDAR pure players Hesai Technology and Robosense became the new IP challengers, while many smaller IP players just entered the game or closed the gap. In addition, as the LiDAR automotive market is just beginning to grow, many collaborations are occurring, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) may happen to consolidate the players' market and IP position.
LiDAR-related patents published worldwide and covering the whole value chain
The publishers analysts have selected and analyzed more than 24,000 patent applications published worldwide up to July 2021 and corresponding to 11,900+ patent families (inventions) related to LiDAR for automotive applications (ADAS and robotic cars). This report includes patents describing LiDAR components (laser, lenses, mirrors, etc.), LiDAR devices and systems using LiDAR (anticollision system, autonomous vehicles, 3D mapping systems, etc.). The publisher has identified more than 2,000 different patent assignees involved in the LiDAR for automotive.
Understand the current dynamics and technological trends
Current patenting activities, geographical coverage and technological segments are analyzed. In this report, the publisher highlights the main technical challenges faced by the industry to enhance the LiDAR and sensing systems' performances. The report focuses especially on LiDAR architecture and hardware solutions such as optical path arrangements, VCSEL array and detector arrangements. Methods to drive the emitter to enhance the LiDAR field of view, reduce power consumption or enhance detector sensitivity are described.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Scope of the Report
3. Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Patent Landscape Overview
6. LiDAR Pure Players
7. Robotic Car Makers (Robotaxis)
Companies Mentioned
- Bosch
- Denso
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Toyota
- Sick
- Daimler
- Omron
- General Motors
- Valeo
- Ford
- Honda Motor
- Hyundai
- Continental
- Mazda Motor
- Sanyo
- Ricoh
- BMW
- Daihatsu
- Waymo
- Hitachi
- Volkswagen
- Xenomatix
- NEC
- And Many More Companies!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykl1hx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005641/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.