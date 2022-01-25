Tractable Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Help Insurers Expedite Auto Claims Processes

Tractable's technology helps insurers increase speed, efficiency, and accuracy of claims handling
Tractable, the artificial intelligence (AI) company accelerating recovery from accidents and disasters, and Guidewire GWRE announced that Tractable has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.
Tractable has leveraged the power of AI to create solutions that expedite and optimize the accident and disaster recovery process for P&C insurers and their policyholders. Tractable's Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to integrate to its AI Review and AI Estimating solutions that accelerate the visual audit of repair estimates and generate repair estimates based on photos.
"At Tractable, we set out to make lives easier by applying AI to real-world problems that impact hundreds of thousands of people every day," said Adrien Cohen, president and co-founder, Tractable. "We are proud to partner with Guidewire and put our technology in the hands of our shared clients to optimize their claims processes and improve customer experience. With efficient claims handling through AI, insurers can save themselves time and resources, while providing an improved experience to the most important person in the process – their customer."
"We are delighted to welcome Tractable as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner," said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Appraisals can often be very time consuming and highly subjective when done manually. Tractable accelerates photo-based auto appraisal tasks for insurers by harnessing the power of AI. With AI, appraisals can be completed in real time at scale with consistency, increasing the precision and speed of the appraisal process."
About Tractable
Tractable develops artificial intelligence systems for accident and disaster recovery. Its AI solutions process over $2bn a year in vehicle repairs and purchases and have been deployed by over 20 of the world's top insurers across Europe, North America and Asia, helping millions of households recover from accidents faster. Connect with Tractable on LinkedIn and Twitter. https://tractable.ai/
About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire
Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.
For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005565/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.